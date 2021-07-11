3 investment strategies to make your money grow like magic

The stock market may be volatile, but it is still one of the most effective tools for growing your savings.

Depending on how much you can afford to invest, you can potentially accumulate hundreds of thousands of dollars with the stock market. With enough time, you might even become a millionaire investor.

However, getting rich on the stock market requires strategy. Here are three methods that can help you get the most from your money.

1. Start investing early

The more time your money has to grow, the more you can potentially earn. Ideally, you will have started investing in your 20s, which will give you several decades to generate wealth. But if you start late, you can still earn more than you think.

Suppose, for example, that you are 40 years old with no savings. If you were to start investing, say, $ 300 per month while earning a modest 7% average annual return on your investments, you would have about $ 340,000 at age 70.

On the flip side, let’s say you waited up to 45 years to start saving, but you could afford to invest $ 350 per month. Assuming you still got an average annual return of 7%, you would have about $ 266,000 at age 70.

In other words, even if you increase the amount you save each month, you will still earn more overall by starting to invest earlier.

2. Invest for the long term

The stock market can be volatile and it is often subject to corrections. However, try to ignore the daily activity of the stock market and focus on the long term.

If you’re too caught up in what the market is doing right now, it’s easy to start panicking when stock prices fall. It might be tempting to take your money out of the market, which will hurt your savings in the long run.

Rather than worrying about market declines, it’s best to keep investing regardless of how stock prices move. In fact, sometimes it makes sense to invest in a downturn because you can stock up on quality investments when the prices are lower. Then when the market inevitably rebounds, your stocks should recover with it.

3. Do your research

To give your investments the best chance of surviving in the long term, investing in the right stocks is crucial.

This is especially true if you invest in individual stocks rather than mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Before buying, study the underlying business fundamentals of the company to assess the strength of the organization. If he has a strong track record, healthy finances, and a smart management team, he is more likely to survive market turmoil.

It is also important to make sure that your portfolio is sufficiently diversified. It’s simple if you invest in funds, such as ETFs, as most funds contain hundreds or even thousands of stocks. But if you are investing in individual stocks, it is best to have at least 10-15 stocks from various sectors in your portfolio. With a diversified portfolio, your investments are likely to remain strong overall even if a few stocks do not perform well.

It is possible to generate long-term wealth by investing in the stock market. With the right strategy in place, your money will grow faster than you think.