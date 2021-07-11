As Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos get ready for takeoff, PSPCs flock to space startups

This is an excerpt from Deal Flow, Forbes’ daily newsletter on Big Buyouts, Big Mergers, and the rest of Big Finance. Want a new edition in your inbox every afternoon? Subscribe here.

Within hours of this email reaching your inbox, Richard Branson will become the first billionaire to go to space or at least something close.

< position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/>

The adventurous mogul is expected to join the crew of the Virgin Galactics Unity 22 mission when he takes off this morning from the company’s spaceport in Truth or Consequences, NM, venturing into the stratosphere just nine days before Jeff Bezos does. its own foray. in the upper echelons of our atmosphere. While Branson will not cross the Krmn Line, a point 62 miles above Earth that is widely regarded as the official start of space, his journey will always mark a milestone in this new era of spaceflight fueled by billionaires.

Richard Branson’s longtime dreams of spaceflight have almost come true. Getty Images



In recent months, however, it’s not just ambitious billionaires and upbeat venture capitalists who are pumping huge sums of money into companies aiming to do business in space. The hundreds of PSPCs that have raised hundreds of millions of dollars over the past year are also flocking to the space industry, emerging as a popular new route to the public market for nascent companies seeking funding who can still be years away from the kind of financial maturity that would attract investors to a traditional IPO.

Her little surprise that the trend started with Branson. In October 2019, Virgin Galactic went public by merging with a SPAC backed by Chamath Palihapitiya, giving the space tourism startup a valuation of around $ 1 billion. The stock has been pretty volatile for almost two years, but the general trend is upward: Today, Virgin Galactic has a market cap of over $ 12 billion.

This week’s blank mergers of two other companies have their eyes set on the sky. Planet Labs, which sells proprietary data collected from its network of imaging satellites, has agreed to go public at a valuation of $ 2.8 billion. And Satellogic, another imaging company that offers satellites as a service that customers can direct to observe areas of Earth of particular interest, signed an $ 850 million SPAC transaction.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/>

At least a half-dozen other top space startups have also lined up SPAC mergers since last October, combining to raise billions of dollars. Small satellite launch startup Rocket Lab has landed a valuation of $ 4.1 billion under its blank check deal. Satellite data start-up Spire Global has raised $ 475 million to fuel its competition with companies like Planet Labs. And Branson may have another PSPC space in the works: Reports have circulated this year that satellite launch provider Virgin Orbit is in talks for a suit that could reach a valuation of $ 3 billion.

All of these transactions have clear advantages for the companies involved and their investors. But they could also be a good sign for the space community as a whole. The lack of substantial exits is a long-standing dilemma for investors in space startups. Even if you think a business could change the world, it can be difficult for a venture capital fund to commit capital if there is little chance of getting out on time. These blank check mergers could help create a positive feedback loop.

Of course, the rapid rise in after-sales service has already proved to be transitory. But the space industry has a history with PSPC that goes back even further than the Virgin Galactics deal in 2019. In 2009, a satellite communications company called Iridium went public by partnering with a Greenhill-sponsored PSPC. & Co. And more recently, in 2017, Italian rocket maker Avio performed a blank merger.

There are certain ways the space industry and the blank check agreement fit together perfectly. After all, SPACs allow companies to do the kind of forward-looking financial projections (for now at least) that aren’t allowed in IPOs, and those forward-looking projections are often the only thing a company that wants to launch rockets into space will have to keep going. Even though the last year of PSPC activity remains a historic outlier, it seems almost certain that at least some blank control vehicles will continue to emerge. Perhaps space startups will remain a long-term PSPC target.

But there have also been recent reminders of the risk that comes with investing in space. A proposed SPAC merger for space transportation start-up Momentus has been complicated by US government concerns over foreign ownership, leading to the resignation of Mikhail Kokorich, the company’s Russian CEO. Earlier this month, Momentus announced a revised transaction agreement that reduced its valuation by $ 500 million.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2"/>

Then there’s the saga of OneWeb, a UK satellite internet provider aiming to compete with SpaceX and Amazon in the realm of ubiquitous connectivity. Despite raising more than $ 4 billion in private funding, according to PitchBook data, OneWeb was forced to file for bankruptcy last March. It emerged later last year with new billion dollar support from the UK government and Indias Bharti Enterprises.

It turns out that the business of leaving our planet can be difficult.

Which makes it all the more impressive that companies like Virgin Galactic, SpaceX, Planet Labs, and Rocket Lab are so far successful in their quests to explore the skies. And when you see footage of Branson and the rest of the Virgin crew taking off from the New Mexico desert today, remember: it wouldn’t have happened without PSPCs.