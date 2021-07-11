AMC’s “monkeys” care about their agenda, not the business

Since the start of the year, retail investors have made their presence known on Wall Street. Even though John and Jane Q. Public have been using their money on the stock market for over a century, they have never shaken things up the way they did in 2021.

At the heart of this retail movement is the movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC).

For AMC retail investors, who call themselves “monkeys” – a tribute to The rise of the planet of the apes, where the monkeys are seen as “stronger together” – the company represents a battlefield stock where they can stick it to Wall Street.

In the eyes of the monkeys, AMC’s share price has been manipulated by Wall Street, hedge fund giant Citadel, led by billionaire Ken Griffin, taking on the role of chief villain in their story. AMC’s retail investors believe that the short sellers are trying to bankrupt AMC and that it is their duty to teach these pessimists a lesson. But as you’ll see, the monkeys don’t care about AMC at all. All they care about is pushing their agenda forward no matter how misinformed it is.

AMC’s monkeys continue to tie the hands of CEO Adam Aron

Ask one of AMC’s monkeys on social media, and they’ll proudly tell you that they helped save AMC from bankruptcy. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Last year, and in early January, before retail investors were able to make a short cut on AMC, the company was forced to issue hundreds of millions of new shares, as well. than debts with double-digit interest rates, to survive. The capital that these share sales and debt issuances raised is what ultimately spared AMC filing for bankruptcy.

Since the short squeeze in late January, AMC’s Ape Army has had two separate cases where it really could have saved AMC. Both times they have chosen to tie the hands of CEO Adam Aron and prioritize their own misguided agenda over helping the company they have sworn to protect.

In March, AMC filed proxy documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission that would have effectively doubled its number of authorized shares to about 1.02 billion. The proxy vote was to allow the issuance of a maximum of 500 million shares. To be clear, that didn’t mean that AMC was going to issue 500 million shares, or that the issue would have taken place all at once. It was simply designed to give Aron and the board the ability to issue shares to raise capital, when needed.

Why would AMC need capital, you ask? On the one hand, the pandemic has ravaged its operations, and it is still burning a lot of money. AMC was also facing a steady decline in movie ticket sales for nearly two decades before the pandemic, and management had also stretched the toll by buying more theaters. It’s now sitting on more than $ 5.4 billion in debt that, based on 2027 bond prices, bondholders aren’t sure the company can repay.

If that weren’t enough, AMC is also grappling with $ 473 million in deferred lease obligations due to the pandemic, as of March 2021. If AMC can’t sort out its issues with its landlords, its rental costs will go up. to skyrocket.

By rejecting the 500 million share proposal – AMC ultimately withdrew that proxy vote – the monkeys denied the company the ability to raise capital to put itself on a better financial footing.

And then it happened again! AMC’s Aron presented a clear case in early June to authorize the sale of up to 25 million shares, which would take place in 2022. But enough AMC monkeys have expressed concern about the potential for dilution based on actions that Aron and the board have again abandoned. the idea last week.

AMC’s monkeys have finally had the opportunity to do something good for the company twice, and both times they have chosen to vote against the measures to raise capital.

The Ape Calendar is all that matters to the Apes, and that’s bad news for Aron

So what do the monkeys care about?

Pretty much the only consistent post you’ll find on Reddit, Twitter, Yahoo !, and any other bulletin board that the company’s retail investors use to spark interest in the stock is that a short squeeze is coming up – a squeeze that these people have been singing for five months and is counting, which is by no means guaranteed. These people are so concerned that new shares issued could disrupt their squeeze that they continue to deny the CEO of AMC his wish for greater financial flexibility.

The great apes program also requires the inflow of new capital for retail investors, which would likely be more difficult to do if AMC even modestly diluted existing shareholders. Nonetheless, the cash flow data clearly indicates that the company will have to sell additional shares if it is to survive for years to come.

At this point, the monkeys have demonstrated on message boards and via YouTube that they are ready to support a disinformation campaign if it can help their agenda. For example, they continue to advance the flawed claim that short-selling hedge funds are failing companies, while ignoring the tangible reasons why an underlying company might be in trouble. By misinforming others about the guilt of institutional short selling, the monkeys attempt to lure new investors into what has in effect become a pump-and-dump scheme.

Aron and the board have a little window to really capitalize on AMC’s artificial price gains, and he’s closing quickly. Unless the monkeys suddenly come to their senses, AMC could be under surveillance again in a few years.