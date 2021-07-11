Two Indian unicorns plan mega IPOs

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice President of Info Edge, Owner of Naukri.com on … [+] January 17, 2017 in Noida, India. (Photo by Pradeep Gaur / Mint)

Hindustan Times via Getty Images



Global investors will focus on the Indian stock market as two startups, both unicorns, are expected to go public in the coming weeks.

First, the block will be Zomato, a restaurant aggregator and food delivery company, whose public offering of shares opens on July 14. The company is looking to raise 93.75 billion rupees (around $ 1.25 billion) through a new share issue and an offer to sell from its parent company.

Zomatos’ public offering includes Rs 90 billion of new shares issued and 3.75 billion through a sale offer by its parent company Info Edge. According to information available on the ESB stock exchange, Zomatos shares will be listed between 72 and 76 rupees.

Info Edge, which owns an 18.6% stake in the food delivery group, was founded by Indian internet entrepreneur Sanjeev Bikhchandani, whose current net worth is estimated at $ 3.1 billion in the Real rankings. -Time Billionaires.

Zomatos’ other investors include Uber BV, Alipay Singapore, Antfin Singapore, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Temasek, Kora Management, VY Capital and Glade Brook Capital, according to information provided by Venture Intelligence, which tracks financial data. private companies.

Next in line is Payment, a mobile payments and commerce platform, which will require its shareholders to approve a public listing of its shares and finalize the details of the issue. The company recently restructured its board of directors. It plans an IPO of around 166 billion rupees ($ 2.23 billion).

Paytm was founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who currently has a net worth of $ 2.3 billion. Investors in fintech companies include Alibaba, SoftBank, SAIF (now Elevation Capital), Berkshire Hathaway, T Rowe Price and MediaTek.

Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma delivers keynote address at SoftBank World 2019 … [+] on July 18, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.

Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images



Although the two companies are not yet profitable, the listings are an opportunity for some of the existing investors to partially or totally withdraw from their participation. It is also an opportunity for employees who have accumulated low valuation stock options to sell their stocks and earn money.

While India’s public markets have seen successful listings from a handful of pure internet and mobile companies, these companies, including Info Edge, Matrimony, JustDial and IndiaMART, are mature businesses (since the 2000 era) and have track record of profitability, says Arun Natarajan, Founder, Venture Intelligence, which tracks the finances of private companies. How Indian institutional investors will accept Zomato and Paytm IPOs, given their massive losses (alongside hyper growth), will be interesting to see and likely crucial for other B2C online services companies doing so. queuing for national IPOs, he adds.

The journey from idea to IPO is getting faster, says Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director of Sequoia India, who was one of Zomato’s early investors. This is the maturity of India’s startup ecosystem.

According to him, as the region’s internet economy deepens, more and more tech-focused startups are starting to gain momentum and consider IPOs. A public listing, he adds, is an important step in a company’s journey. More importantly, what it signals is the breadth of ambition and boldness of the founding team’s vision and their desire to build a business that stands the test of time.

This year, adds Bhatnagar, we have seen Indigo Paints, Appier, Stovecraft from the Sequoia Capital India portfolio take this important step. Several other startups in the ecosystem will also take this route in the coming months.

While Zomato had raised just over $ 2 billion from VCs over several rounds, Paytm had raised around $ 4.1 billion over several rounds.

Information available on Zomatos’ website shows that the company reduced its losses to Rs. 8,164 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 from Rs. 23,856 million a year ago (most companies Indian women follow a financial year from April to March). However, operating income fell to around Rs. 19,938 million Rs. 26,047 million in 2019-2020. Total income was Rs. 21,184 million in 2020-2021 compared to Rs. 27,427 million a year ago.

One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm (which stands for Pay through mobile) recorded revenues of Rs 31.150 million during the fiscal year ended March 2020, according to documents filed with the Ministry of Commercial Affairs. It has 39 listed companies as holding companies, subsidiaries and associated companies, including joint ventures.