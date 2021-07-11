Virgin Galactic test flight updates and live news

Richard Branson finally makes his space trip on Sunday. It’s been a very long wait for Mr Branson, the irreverent 70-year-old British billionaire who runs a galaxy of Virgin companies. In 2004, he founded Virgin Galactic to provide adventurous tourists with rides in rocket-propelled planes to the edge of space and back. At the time, he thought the sales service would start in two or three years. Instead, almost 17 years have passed. Virgin Galactic says it still has three test flights to complete, including Sunday’s, before it can be ready to pay passengers. For this flight, Mr. Branson will be part of the crew. Its task is to assess the cabin experience for future customers. The flight is scheduled to take off Sunday morning from Spaceport America in New Mexico, about 180 miles south of Albuquerque. Virgin to air coverage of the flight starting at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The launch was delayed approximately 90 minutes from its original departure time, as overnight weather conditions at the spaceport delayed the spacecraft’s exit from its hangar. But by sunrise, the weather conditions at the launch site appeared favorable for flight. Stephen Colbert will host the livestream. The singer Khalid should perform a new song after landing the crew. And Mr Branson tweeted a photo in the morning with Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, who is in New Mexico to watch the flight.

The rocket plane, a type called SpaceShipTwo, is about the size of a business jet. In addition to the two pilots, there will be four people in the cabin. This particular SpaceShipTwo is named VSS Unity. To take off, Unity is transported by a larger aircraft to an altitude of about 50,000 feet. There, Unity will be released and the rocket plane’s engine will ignite. Acceleration will cause those on board to feel a force up to 3.5 times their normal weight on the way to an altitude of over 50 miles. At the top of the arch, those on board will be able to rise from their seats and experience approximately four minutes of apparent weightlessness. Of course, they won’t actually have escaped gravity. At fifty miles in height, the gravitational pull down from the Earth is essentially as strong as it is on the ground; on the contrary, the passengers will fall at the same rate as the plane around them. VSS Unity during its test flight on May 22. Credit… Virgin Galactic, via Reuters The two tail booms at the rear of the spacecraft rotate to a feathered configuration that creates more drag and stability, allowing the aircraft to enter Earth’s atmosphere more smoothly. This configuration makes SpaceShipTwo more of a badminton shuttlecock, which always falls with the pointed side facing down, than an airplane. However, the forces felt by the passengers on the descent will be greater than on the climb, reaching six times the force of gravity. Once the aircraft is back in the atmosphere, the tail booms return downward and the aircraft will hover until a landing. The complete flight can take less than two hours.

The crew aboard the Virgin Galactic Sunday flight, from left to right: Dave Mackay, Colin Bennett, Beth Moses, Richard Branson, Sirisha Bandla and Michael Masucci. Credit… Virgin Galactic, via Associated Press The pilots are David Mackay and Michael Masucci. In addition to Mr. Branson, three Virgin Galactic employees will assess the experience of future paying customers. They are Beth Moses, the chief astronaut instructor; Colin Bennett, Chief Operating Engineer; and Sirisha Bandla, vice president of government affairs and research operations. Ms. Bandla will also conduct a science experiment provided by the University of Florida.

The federal government does not impose regulations for the safety of passengers aboard a spacecraft like Virgin Galactics. Unlike commercial airliners, the rocket plane has not been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration. Indeed, the law prohibits the FAA from issuing such requirements until 2023. The reason is that emerging space companies like Virgin Galactic need a learning period to try out designs and procedures and too much regulation too soon would stifle innovation that would lead to better and more efficient designs. Future passengers will need to sign forms recognizing informed consent to risk, similar to what you sign if you are skydiving or bungee jumping. What the FAA regulates is to ensure the safety of people who are not on the plane, that is, in the event of a problem, the risk to the uninvolved public on the ground is minimal. . SpaceShipOne during its September 2004 flight to Mojave, California. Credit… Henry A. Barrios / The Bakersfield Californian, via Associated Press Virgin Galactic’s design already has a flawed safety record. The company’s first spaceplane, the VSS Enterprise, crashed during a test flight in 2014 when the co-pilot moved a lever too early in flight, allowing the tail booms to rotate as they should have remained rigid. The Enterprise shattered and co-pilot Michael Alsbury was killed. The pilot, Peter Siebold, survived after parachuting from the plane. The controls have been redesigned so that the tail booms cannot be released prematurely. In 2019, Virgin Galactic came close to another disaster when a new metal heat shield film was improperly installed, covering holes that allow air trapped inside a horizontal stabilizer to the small horizontal wing on the tail of an aircraft to flow as the craft ascends into the rarefied layers of the atmosphere. Instead, the pressure of the trapped air broke a seal along one of the stabilizers. The incident was revealed earlier this year in New Yorker editor Nicholas Schmidle’s book Test Gods. The book quotes Todd Ericson, then vice president for security and testing at Virgin Galactic, as saying: I don’t know how we didn’t lose the vehicle and kill three people.