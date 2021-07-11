Weekly trade IME value up 14%





TEHRAN – The value of transactions at the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) rose 14% in the last Iranian calendar week (ended Friday). As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, last week, 1.322 million tonnes of commodities with a total value of $ 486 million were traded on the exchange, also showing growth of 30 % in terms of trade volume. merchandise. The exchange sold on its metals and minerals trading floor 945,515 tons of raw materials valued at nearly 305 million dollars. The raw materials exchanged on this floor included 342,413 tons of steel, 3.32 tons of copper, 5,450 tons of aluminum, 27 tons of precious metal concentrate, 28,605 tons of zinc, 475,750 tons of cement, 10 kg of gold bars, 13,000 tonnes of iron sponge and 80,000 tonnes of iron ore. In addition, IME saw the trade of 372,006 tonnes of raw materials on the two export wells of its oil and petrochemical trading floor with a total trade value of over $ 179 million. The customers of the IME bought on this floor 93,500 tons of vacuum base, 109,405 tons of bitumen, 84,402 tons of polymer products, 30,739 tons of chemicals, 32,000 tons of lubricating cut, 3,795 tons of base oil, 110 tonnes of argon, 25,500 tonnes of sulfur and 260 tonnes of insulation. It should be noted that the EMI also received 5,080 tonnes of raw materials in its parallel market. As previously reported, the value of trading at the Iran Mercantile Exchange has increased by eight percent in the last Iranian calendar month (May 22-June 21). More than 3.623 million tonnes of raw materials worth more than $ 1.88 billion were traded on the exchange last month, also indicating a 22% growth in weight from the previous month. The IME sold on its metals and minerals trading floor 1.816 million tonnes of products valued at nearly $ 1.076 billion. The raw materials exchanged on this floor included 979,170 tons of various steels, 550, 280 tons of cement, 26,060 tons of copper, 690 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 129 tons of precious metal concentrate, 31,245 tons of aluminum , 165,000 tonnes of iron ore, 33,705 tonnes of zinc, 400 tonnes of metallurgical coke, 60,000 tonnes of iron sponge, 250 tonnes of lead and 13 kg of gold ingots. In addition, the exchange hosted trade of 1.74 million tonnes of raw materials on domestic and export wells of its oil and petrochemical trading floor, valued at more than $ 795 million. The IME customers bought on this floor 492,393 tonnes of bitumens of different qualities, 319,550 tonnes of polymeric products, 159,480 tonnes of chemicals, 19,834 tonnes of petroleum, 540,400 tonnes of vacuum bottoms, 42,630 tons of sulfur, 450 tons of argon, 550 tons of insulation and 157,000 tons of cut lubricant. There were also 6,316 tonnes of raw materials traded on the IME side market. The value of transactions at the Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20) increased 108% from the previous year. In the past year, around 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $ 83.5 billion) of commodities have been traded in the mentioned market. During the past year, several new records have been reached in terms of volume and value of transactions in the different stages of the mentioned markets, including industrial, petroleum and petrochemical stages. The IME is one of the four major stock markets in Iran, the other three markets are the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), the Iranian over-the-counter (OTC) market also known as the Iran Fara Bourse ( IFB) and the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX). MOM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/462998/IME-s-value-of-weekly-trade-up-14 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos