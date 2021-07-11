How to revive the declining UK stock market





No one would deny that the rules governing which companies can be listed on the stock exchange, and under what conditions, needed radical reform. For nearly three decades, regulators have tightened and tightened the rules. The aim was to protect investors and make equity investments safer for ordinary citizens. However, as is so often the case with regulation, it has had unintended consequences. In this case, the number of registrations has decreased considerably. Cemetery security The number of companies listed on the London market has fallen by 40% since its peak in 2008. Entrepreneurs have decided to stay private, or to sell to a venture capital fund; existing companies realized that it was easier to sell to a private equity firm than to struggle with all the hassle of a stock market listing. Investors may benefit from greater protection, although this has not been proven, but it is of no use if there is nothing to invest in, or if the only listed companies remaining are a handful of. Century-old multinational conglomerates with dismal growth prospects. It’s the security of the cemetery.

A system overhaul was long overdue. The Financial Conduct Authority, the financial regulator, presented a series of proposals this week that, if accepted, could be implemented by the end of this year. Dual class shares will be allowed so that entrepreneurs can sell part of the capital while ensuring that they retain control of their business. The free float requirement, the actual percentage of shares available for purchase and sale will be lowered from 25% to 10%. The minimum market capitalization for an IPO will drop from 700,000 to 50 million. And there will be a general cleanup of the rulebook to reflect technological changes and how markets work. It’s better than nothing. But only fair. Allowing double class stocks will encourage a few fast growing companies that need capital to raise them from public listing rather than venture capital funds. And lowering the free float requirement will allow a few more tightly owned companies to go public. On the other hand, increasing the minimum size of an IPO to 50m is a terrible idea. It may have escaped the attention of bureaucrats and FCA lawyers, but most new businesses start small. We should not make it difficult for new businesses to raise funds. So it’s a very mixed bag. Don’t be afraid of imaginary threats Take a step back and it will seem strange that there are restrictions at all. Beyond the basic hygiene and safety rules, we do not impose them on many products. We do not impose them on small private businesses either. If a friend, colleague or relative suggests that you take a stake in a new business, it is up to you and them. You can invest a few thousand in exchange for a small stake, or not. But that would be up to you. You would take a risk and see how it worked. Likewise, in the booming crowdfunding market, there are very few restrictions on what types of businesses can raise capital and under what terms. So why do we need it on the major exchanges? Regulators will say there has to be some level of investor protection. But the rules don’t work anyway: there are a lot of listed companies on the market that tick all the right boxes and keep falling apart. Patisserie Valerie and Carillion are just two recent examples. The assumption is that investors might not understand the risks and opportunities of buying stocks. Yet 90% of the shares are held by sophisticated institutions perfectly capable of doing their own research. The remaining 10% belong to knowledgeable and knowledgeable individuals with access to unlimited information on the web. If they can take on Wall Street on the GameStop valuation, they can also assess a two-class equity structure. The threat the rules protect us from is for the most part imaginary. A few tweaks are not enough. We should just abolish all rules on stock quotes and allow a completely free and open market. It would not be more risky than today and it would be much more alive and dynamic.

