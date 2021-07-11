Fauci says Americans who are fully vaccinated don’t need boosters just yet





Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Food and Drug Administration are saying right now, ” given the data and information we have, we don’t need to give people a third push, a boost, overlaid on the two doses you get with mRNA (Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccine) and the dose you get with (Johnson & Johnson). “

Fauci said there are studies underway to assess if and when the United States will recommend booster shots.

“There’s a lot of work going on to look at this in real time to see if we might need a boost. But at the moment, given the data the CDC and the FDA have, they don’t think so. that we have to tell people correctly now, you have to be boosted, ”Fauci said.

Drugmaker Pfizer said on Thursday it was seeing a decrease in immunity to its coronavirus vaccine and said it was stepping up efforts to develop a booster dose and would soon release data on a third dose of its vaccine that could protect people from the variants.

The company also said it will seek emergency use authorization from the FDA for a booster dose in August. Hours after Pfizer released its statement, however, the FDA and CDC issued a rare joint statement saying fully vaccinated Americans “don’t need a booster just yet.” The two agencies said that they, along with the National Institutes of Health, “have embarked on a scientific and rigorous process to determine if or when a recall might be necessary. This process takes into account laboratory data, data from ‘clinical trials and cohort data – which may include data from specific drug companies, but are not based exclusively on that data. “ On Sunday, Tapper asked Fauci if he was concerned that if the CDC and the FDA change their recommendations and later recommend booster shots, it could undermine trust in the two federal agencies or lead some critics to accuse the agencies of ” flip-flop “. Fauci responded that the CDC and the FDA are making their formal recommendations “based on the evidence that shows we need to move in this direction.” “Before you get that data, there will always be some people, well-meaning people and well-meaning companies going, ‘You know, the way we look at the situation, it looks like you might need a refresher. , so let’s go ahead and give a reminder. ‘ But that’s not a formal recommendation, ”Fauci said. Fauci added, “The data changes. You get more information over time. So when you get to the point, where you have enough information to make a firm recommendation, it’s not a flip-flop. face. It’s making recommendations as evolving data. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/11/politics/fauci-booster-shots-sotu-cnntv/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos