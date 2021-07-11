Watch the video feed with live updates





Congratulations from the astronauts and more Congratulatory messages to Virgin Galactic were posted on social media after the flight landed, from NASA officials to the astronauts.

VSS Unity lands on Spaceport America runway in New Mexico The spacecraft glided back to land on the runway in New Mexico, completing the company’s fourth spaceflight to date.

Branson and his crew reach space

Release and launch Release! The VSS Unity separates from the carrier aircraft, then fires its engine, pulling the spacecraft into a climb. The spaceship will have to reach more than three times the speed of sound to get into space.

10 minutes to release CNBC’s Morgan Brennan on the ground at Spaceport America in New Mexico announces that there are now less than 10 minutes until launch.

A successful space flight would see most humans in space simultaneously Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, shared a fact about the number of people in space if the Unity22 mission is successful. There are 10 people in space before the launches of Virgin Galactic, aboard the International Space Station and the Chinese Space Station.

Aircraft and spacecraft above 40,000 feet altitude VMS Eve and VSS Unity are now over 40,000 feet above sea level, with an expected release at nearly 45,000 feet.

Unit22 goals In addition to piloting Branson, today’s spaceflight had other goals as Virgin Galactic is still testing its spacecraft system, with the goal of starting commercial service in early 2022. The four crew members are testing the spaceship cabin and training program developed by Virgin Galactic, and Bandla will perform a herbal experiment for the University of Florida.

Billionaires argue over what outer space really is Branson and Jeff Bezos launch into space a few weeks apart. But their space planes fly different distances, which has sparked controversy over what really is outer space. Branson’s Virgin Galactic flies above 80 kilometers, or about 262,000 feet, which is the height the United States considers the limit of space. Bezos’ blue origin flies above 100 kilometers, approximately 328,000 feet, an altitude known as the Krmn Line. “There is no real international agreement” on the frontier of space, according to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell. But McDowell argued that 80 kilometers is the clearest limit in space.

Unity22 mission takes off, launching in less than an hour The VMS Eve aircraft took off from the Spaceport America runway, carrying the VSS Unity spacecraft below. The carrier plane will bring Unity to an altitude of over 40,000 feet, where it will release and then fire its engine.

Challenges Virgin Galactic executives outside the New York Stock Exchange, left to right: CEO George Whitesides, Founder Richard Branson and Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya. Galactic Virgo There are several things at stake for Sunday’s space flight. Crew safety is first and foremost, as Virgin Galactic’s spacecraft will travel at more than three times the speed of sound to reach the edge of space. It is guided manually by two Virgin Galactic pilots, rather than autonomously controlled like other spacecraft. Virgin Galactic is a publicly traded company, so stocks often fluctuate significantly before and after events such as space flight. Stocks are moving speculatively as Virgin Galactic has yet to start generating significant income.

Bezos wishes Branson good luck Jeff Bezos posted on Instagram before the flight, saying he wished Richard Branson “and the whole team a successful and safe flight tomorrow. Good luck!”

Boarding and preparation for take-off The Virgin Galactic crew climbed into a Land Rover set and drove the VSS Unity spacecraft and the VMS Eve carrier aircraft down the runway before boarding and preparing for take off from Spaceport America’s runway. The carrier aircraft will fly the spacecraft regularly to its launch altitude, expected approximately 50 minutes after takeoff.

Inside Spaceport America A view of the departing Virgin Galactic crew, by board member Adam Bain:

The crew goes out The Virgin Galactic crew exited Spaceport America to board the VSS Unity spacecraft. The crew for Sunday’s flight consisted of pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci and passengers Sir Richard Branson, chief astronaut trainer Beth Moses, chief operations engineer Colin Bennett and vice president of government affairs Sirisha Bandla.

