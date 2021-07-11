Business
7-Eleven handing out free 7/11 Slurpees, beyond
7-Eleven’s birthdayfreebie is here for 7/11 and beyond.
But unlike in previous years, the free Slurpee gift is not a one-day offer but rather a one-month offer redeemable in July for members of the chain’s 7Rewards loyalty program.
The largest convenience store chain in the United States said in a press release that it was spreading out its 94th birthday celebration to prevent millions of Americans from crowding around Slurpee machines in a single day.
He did the same last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce crowds on July 11 or 7/11, also known as 7-Eleven Day or Free Slurpee Day.
The annual tradition of birthdays began in 2002 for the 75th anniversary of 7-Eleven, and continued in the same fashion until 2020, marking the busiest day of the year with millions of visitors who took advantage. to get a brain freeze.
7-Eleven has started depositing coupons for free small Slurpee drinks to new and existing accounts 7Rewards loyalty membersJuly 1. New members, who join in July at 7-eleven.com/7rewardsor through the app, will also receive the mobile coupon which expires on July 31.
There is a limit of one free Slurpee per member, available at participating US locations while supplies last. Locations in Hawaii are excluded.
7-Eleven offers for rewards members
In addition to the small free Slurpee offer, in July the channel announced additional promotions for loyalty members offered on the 7-Eleven app:
- For a limited time at participating stores, Slurpee Small Drinks cost $ 1 each in new Slurpee Stay Cold mugs.
- All grilling items, including Big Bite hot dogs, taquitos, Cheeseburger Bite rolls, Buffalo chicken rolls, and eggrolls, cost $ 1 each in July.
- At participating stores on Sunday, July 11, 7Rewards members can get colorful birthday cake donuts for 50 cents each.
- With 7-Eleven delivery, get a free little Slurpee delivered on July 11, and delivery is also free until Sunday. Other July delivery offers include whole pizzas for just $ 5 and a combo of $ 10 pizzas and 16 boneless wings.
Sign up for 7Rewards or download the app from 7-eleven.com/7rewards.
