Stocks to move sideways ahead of second quarter results





PHILIPPINE SHARES Expected to Trade Sideways this Week as Investors Await Corporate Earnings Reports for the Second Quarter (Q2) and as the country continues its 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination program. The hunt for bargains is also expected in the coming days following the strong sales activity observed last week. The flagship index of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) fell 90.07 points or 1.3% to close at 6,834.92 on Friday, while the broader all-stock index fell 40.12 points or 0. 93% at 4,234.54. Week after week, the index lost 167.34 points from its result of 4,234.54 on July 2. The week started off on a good note as investors bought stocks ahead of the country’s latest inflation data. However, the stock market has tended to decline due to a lack of new, positive catalysts in the local arena, Timson Securities, Inc. trader Darren Blaine T. Pangan said in a Viber post on Saturday. The losses were tempered by last-minute bargain hunters last Friday. The market ended lower for the week and has been in the red for the past four sessions due to the nervousness of the recovery, junior equity analyst at AB Capital Securities, Inc. Lance U said on Friday. Soledad in a separate Viber message. Negative news [last] week include reports that some LGUs (local government units) have suspended first-dose vaccinations due to supply issues, as well as concerns about new variants of COVID-19, he added. The health ministry said on Friday that as of July 8, about 3.2 million Filipinos had been fully immunized against the disease, or 4.53% of the country’s population. Over 12.70 million jabs have been administered so far. The Philippines received COVID-19 jabs developed by AstraZeneca Plc last week. The million-dose donation from Japan arrived Thursday, while 2.028 million vaccines arrived Friday from the World Health Organization’s COVAX facility. Meanwhile, 132,200 Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian National Epidemiology and Microbiology Research Center Gamaleya arrived on Friday evening and an additional 37,800 doses arrived on Saturday evening. Once vaccinations resume with the recent arrival of the offer… then sentiment will improve, Cristina S. Ulang, research manager at First Metro Investment Corp. said on Friday. in a Viber message. Investors are also expected to do well this week. As we move forward with July, bargain hunters may come in to pick up heavily damaged stocks from the selling activity experienced last week, said Timson Securities, Mr Pangan. He expects the PSEi to trade between 6,800 and 7,060, while AB Capital Securities M. Soledad has placed the resistance level of the markets at 7,000. We expect sideways trading for now as investors wait for the second quarter earnings season, Soledad said. Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bworldonline.com/shares-to-move-sideways-ahead-of-q2-earnings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos