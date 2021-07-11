Business
Stock market records 533,820 trades and loses 1.76 trn
… NGX-ASI decreases by 7.8% its turnover to 45,506 billion naira
July 11 (THEWILL) – Six months after the waning euphoria of the emergence of the world’s top-performing stock market began, Nigeria’s stock market is beginning to adjust to the realities that shaped its outlook in the first place. The THEWILL survey showed that the Nations Stock Exchange recorded a total of 533,820 transactions in the first half of the year (H1-2021), with investors losing 1.76 trillion naira as the All-Share index fell by 7.8%.
The steep downward curve on the stock market chart represents the sentiments of investors as they return to the fixed income market amid the reversal of the low interest rate environment, following the renewed government appetite federal for the loan.
The market, which recorded N 21.52 trillion in the first session of the year on January 4, 2021, closed negatively on June 30, 2021 with N 19.77 trillion, showing a loss of N 1.76 or 8.15%. Likewise, the All-Share index lost 3,240 basis points, going from 41,147.39 to 37,907.28.
Compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the H1-2021 results showed a remarkably positive difference, with the H1-2020 market capitalization being only 12.76 trillion naira. This showed a decrease of 7 trillion naira, representing 55%, from the market capitalization in the first half of 2021.
Total equity revenue in the first half of 2020 was N36.88 billion, compared to N45.50 billion in the first half of 2021, an increase of Naira 8.62 billion or 23.38%. The turnover value was N414.52 billion in the first half of 2020, with 527,663 transactions, compared to the first half of 2021 figures of N1.69 billion and 533,820 transactions respectively.
The monthly disaggregation for H1-2021 showed sales of 13.7 billion shares, generating 106.47 billion naira in 121,450 transactions in January; while February’s stock volume 8.29 billion recorded N753.57 billion in 106,663 transactions.
The March 2021 transactions showed a value of 653.36 billion naira on 9.084 billion shares of turnover in 103,556 transactions; followed by total sales of 5.193 billion shares in 76,933 transactions bringing in 72.98 billion naira as of April 2021.
Trading activities in May showed total sales of 5.427 billion shares in 104,055 transactions resulting in a transaction value of 56 billion naira; while the June trade ended with a value of 47.7 billion naira in 67,585 transactions involving 4.067 billion shares.
On the quarterly segments, the first quarter (January-March 2021) recorded aggregate transactions of 31.704 billion shares in 241,669 transactions, for a total sum of 1.52 trillion naira; while the second quarter (April-June) trading 14.687 billion shares brought in 176.7 billion naira in 67,585 transactions.
Life has returned to the fixed income market, which was abandoned by investors more than three years ago when they entered the equity market where returns offered better prospects. The fixed income market was a sorry place due to the deliberate, but misplaced, decision of governments. starve the yield window. He urged investors to look to the stock market to boost the real sector and boost production, while seeking foreign loans to finance his budget and build infrastructure.
All of this has changed. The government has returned to the debt market as it combs through borrowing. Experts have predicted that the federal government’s yawning appetite for borrowing will trigger a recovery in the low interest rate environment of the fixed income market. It will also set the pace for a corresponding downturn in the stock market, which has seen an unusually bullish trend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal government had said it would borrow about 709.69 billion naira from domestic and foreign sources, including multilateral and bilateral financial organizations, to finance the 2021 federal budget deficit of 5.2 trillion naira.
The federal government is grappling with a serious shortage of revenues resulting from the volatility of oil prices in the international market. It has not hit its revenue budgets since 2016, when recurrent spending is fully executed, hence the borrowing frenzy to fund its expanding recurrent budget. Ironically, its expanding recurring budgets have maintained an unwavering consistency
In recent times, bargain hunters had deserted the equity market for the fixed income market to invest in government securities, treasury bills and government bonds which offered good yields. About three years ago, Treasuries were sold at double-digit rates, which attracted many investors who expressed interest, including banks and other institutional investors. That time is back.
