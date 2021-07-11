Business
Pfizer and U.S. health officials to discuss COVID boosters on Monday – business
WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) will meet with federal health officials on Monday to discuss the need for a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine as it is preparing to apply for permission, the company said on Sunday.
The meeting comes days after the drugmaker and its partner BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) announced their intention to seek U.S. and European regulatory approval for a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine amid the spread of variants and data that they believed showed an increased risk of infection. six months after the initial inoculation.
The surge prompted a swift response from the United States Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying Americans did not need a booster just yet. Read more
Pfizer is scheduled to meet with FDA officials on Monday, a company spokesperson said. The meeting was first reported by The Washington Post.
Representatives of the US Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Bidens who also heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as well as the heads of the National Institutes of Health and the CDC were also among those invited to the briefing, which could move on to another day. , according to the Post report.
Fauci, in several TV interviews on Sunday, said U.S. health officials were not unaware of the possible future need for boosters – especially as groundbreaking infections among those who were vaccinated emerged – but more data are necessary for any formal recommendation.
“There’s a lot of dynamic stuff going on right now,” he told ABC News’ “This Week”.
“Studies are underway as we talk about examining the feasibility of whether and when we should stimulate people… there is a lot of work going on to look at this in real time,” he added on. State of “from CNN. The union.”
Despite the statement from the FDA and CDC, “This doesn’t mean that we aren’t very, very actively tracking and pulling together all of this information to see if and when we might need it and if and when we will. will have everything in place to do so. “
U.S. health officials are still struggling to ensure that people in certain areas receive their initial inoculations, as the highly contagious Delta variant has become the dominant strain in the country, with COVID-19 cases increasing mainly among non vaccinated. Read more
European officials also said the vaccines currently appear to be protective against the variants. Canada has also said it is monitoring variants and the possible need for boosters. Read more
While some scientists have also questioned the need for the booster shots, others said they could be beneficial for the elderly and other vulnerable populations, although it is not clear when they would be needed. . Read more
Some public health experts have also expressed concern that allowing boosters in wealthy developed countries while other countries are still struggling with initial inoculations would further exacerbate inequalities in immunization.
Reporting by Susan Heavey and Chris Prentice; additional reporting by Linda So; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/pfizer-us-health-officials-discuss-covid-boosters-monday-company-2021-07-11/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]