Bullish Digital Asset-Focused Tech Firm To Go Public On New York Stock Exchange Through SPAC Merger

Bullish, a tech company focused on building financial services for the digital asset industry, recently revealed its intention to go public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) via a merger with Far Peak Acquisition Company (NYSE: FPAC), an ad hoc acquisition company or SPAC.

As mentioned in a statement, Bullish is preparing to deliver what it claims to be a revolutionary, regulated cryptocurrency exchange that can deliver “deep and predictable liquidity with technology that” enables retail and institutional investors to generate revenue. return from their digital assets ”.

The Bullish and Far Peak Business Combination has “a pro forma net worth at signature of approximately $ 9.0 billion at $ 10 per share, to be adjusted at the close of the transaction based on crypto asset prices. at that time, “the announcement confirmed.

The proceeds include “net cash in trust of approximately $ 600 million (assuming there are no redemptions) and $ 300 million of private investment committed in public equity (PIPE) anchored by EFM.” Asset Management, with a participation of funds and accounts managed by Black rock, Group of crypto assets, Digital galaxy and several other renowned institutional investors.

The exit too mentionned that the transaction is expected to close by the end of this year and is currently subject to Far Peak shareholder approval and other customary closing requirements such as regulatory approvals. The Boards of Directors of Bullish and Far Peak have “unanimously approved the proposed transaction”.

As stated in the announcement:

“Far Peak is a PSPC team focused on the IPOs of leading financial and fintech companies. Far Peak CEO and Chairman Thomas W. Farley previously served as Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange, bringing 15 years of world-class equity leadership. At the end of the transaction, Distant summit CEO Thomas W. Farley will become the CEO of Bullish and Block.a CEO Brendan Blumer will be named president of Bullish.

Focused on providing innovative financial services, Bullish plans to transform the traditional exchange in order to “benefit asset holders, empower traders and increase market integrity.” As traditional institutions increasingly embrace virtual currencies, Bullish aims “to make this asset class more accessible and rewarding for investors while developing the next generation infrastructure required to better meet their needs.”

Brendan Blumer, CEO of Block.one, said:

We believe that real-time portfolio balancing tools, predictable liquidity, and industry-leading security and compliance represent a new generation of exchange design and can redefine the way investors trade and manage assets. digital. We are delighted to partner with Far Peak to bring Bullish into the public markets and provide our clients with the opportunity to own a portion of our business.

In the coming weeks, Bullish Exchange will conduct a private pilot program that is expected to lead to its expected public debut later this year, the announcement revealed.

As part of the pilot phase, participants can test and experience the platform “in a simulated market environment, testing the proprietary innovations of bullish exchanges, including the bullish hybrid order book and liquidity pools that are designed to provide deep and deterministic liquidity, as well as a user-friendly trading experience underpinned by industry-grade security and verifiability, ”the statement said.

Thomas W. Farley, President and CEO of Far Peak, said:

With increased interest from institutional players and sophisticated traders, it is essential to iterate over the existing trading infrastructures that we see today. Bullish is well positioned to strategically deliver value to its potential shareholders, as it capitalizes on market trends and places technological innovation at the heart of its identity.

Farley added:

“We were only in the first or second round of the cryptocurrency market and I am delighted to join the bullish team as we revolutionize the future of digital assets through advanced financial technologies.

Over the past year, Bullish has acquired $ 100 million from Block.omne and digital assets “comprising 164,000 BTC and 20 million EOS, and completed a strategic investment cycle of $ 300 million. previously announced “.

Bullish is backed by Peter Thiels Thiel Capital and Founders Fund, Alan Howard, Louis Bacon, Richard Li, Christian Angermayers Apeiron Investment Group, Galaxy Digital and global investment bank Nomura.

Jefferies LLC is Bullish’s exclusive financial advisor and capital markets advisor. Kirkland and Ellis acts as US legal advisor to Bullish.

Jefferies LLC, JP Morgan Securities LLC, Nomura Securities International, Inc., Berenberg Capital Markets LLC and Galaxy Digital Partners LLC “act as Far Peak’s co-placement agents on PIPE”.

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP “acts as legal counsel to Far Peak, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as legal counsel to the independent directors of Far Peaks”. Latham & Watkins LLP “acts as legal counsel to the placement officers on PIPE”.