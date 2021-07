Who owns Virgin Galactic? Why Richard Branson goes to space.

Founding a space exploration company was perhaps an unsurprising step for Mr. Branson, who made his career and fortune. estimated at $ 6 billion build flashy upstart businesses that he promotes with showmans flair. What became his Virgin business empire began with a small record store in central London in the 1970s before Mr. Branson turned it into Virgin Records, the home of acts like the Sex Pistols, Peter Gabriel and Moreover. In 1984, he co-founded what became Virgin Atlantic to challenge British Airways in the field of long-haul passenger air transport. Other Virgin-branded airlines followed suit. The Virgin group has also diversified into other activities, including a mobile phone operator, a passenger railroad and a hotel line. Not all of them worked perfectly: Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia filed for insolvency during the pandemic last year, when few today remember its businesses in soft drink, beauty products or lingerie. Virgin Galactic was announced with great fanfare in 2004 with the promise of building a space tourism business in style. Virgin orbit, a fallout of this company which launches small satellites from a large carrier, arrived 13 years later. Virgin Orbit, now separated from Virgin Galactic, has twice carried payloads into orbit this year.

The space tourism company is part of Mr. Bransons’ penchant for high-flying activities like skydiving and ballooning. And unlike many of the Virgin Group companies that are in fact minority investments or just licensees, Virgin Galactic has been at the center of Mr. Bransons’ preoccupations. He raised $ 1 billion for Saudi Arabia’s space companies, just for cancel the deal in 2018 after the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. And in a regulatory filing, the company said it took advantage of its personal network to generate new inquiries and sales of reservations, as well as referrals from existing reservation holders. We’ve spent 14 years working on our space program, Mr. Branson said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in 2018. And it’s been tough, and space is tough, his rocket science. He added that he had hoped to travel on one of the Virgin Galactics flights by the end of this year. Virgin Galactic joined the New York Stock Exchange in 2019 after merging with a publicly traded investment fund, giving it a powerful source of new funds to compete with pocket and advertising competitors, with Mr Branson marking its trading debut on the stock exchange in one of the company’s flight suits. But while Virgin Galactic has sought to keep pace with Mr. Bezos Blue Origin, Mr. Branson has played down any rivalry between the two. I know no one will believe me when I say it, but honestly there isn’t it said The Today Show earlier this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/11/science/richard-branson-space-flight-risk.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos