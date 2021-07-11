Fauci says boosters are not recommended “at this time”





Dr.Anthony S. Fauci took to the morning news broadcasts on Sunday, trying to clear up confusion over the latest federal pandemic guidelines for back-to-school fall as well as growing questions about the need for booster injections. On Sunday, the Israelis the ministry of health announced that it would begin offering boosters to adults with weakened immune systems who had already received two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, in light of the growing number of cases caused by the Delta variant. The news was first reported by Reuters. Asked about CNN’s State of the Union developments, Dr Fauci stressed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is committed to following the science and said boosters are not recommended for the moment, given that more than 90 percent of news related to Covid hospitalizations were in unvaccinated patients. But it does not exclude the possibility that boosters will eventually be recommended for certain populations.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced last week that they were developing a vaccine targeting the Delta variant and also had promising results from studies in people who have been boosted. With a third shot, you get five to 10 times the number of antibodies you had from the second dose, said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration who is now on the board. by Pfizers, on the CBS Face the Nation program. But while Dr Gottlieb noted that Pfizer and federal agencies would meet earlier this week to discuss the data on the boosters, Dr Fauci said more studies were needed. What the pharmaceutical company Pfizer did, they did their own study and said, “You know, we think you’re going to need a boost,” he said on Face the Nation. Federal agencies, he added, were conducting their own independent research into the issue of the recall. Dr Faucis’ answers to the questions that continue to haunt us, well over a year after the start of the pandemic, reflected his dual role: officially, as Chief Medical Advisor to President Bidens, and unofficially, as chief medical officer of the public. The CDC released new guidelines for reopening schools on Friday that included a comprehensive list of options regarding face masks, social distancing and ventilation. But stressing that the top priority should be a return to in-person classroom instruction, the agency said not all elements need to be met and local courts should issue their own guidelines.

Dr Fauci deflected criticism that the CDC appeared to be doing an about-face with its successive directives. He noted that the agency responded to data in general, but local districts needed to be nimble to respond to their own situations. If you can’t implement them, you should still do whatever you can with testing, with guidelines that would allow people, for example, in dining rooms when you are meeting, when you are sick, not do not come to school, do everything possible to keep in touch in person ongoing, he said on ABC This Week.

