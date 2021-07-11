A large investor bought Apple and Chinese electric vehicle stocks NIO and Li Auto. He sold Intel.

DNB Asset bought an additional 423,239 Apple shares to end the second quarter with 3.9 million shares of the iPhone maker.
Apple stock trailed the market in the first half of 2021, gaining 3.2% while the
S&P 500 Index
increased by 14.4%. So far in July, however, stocks are up 6.0%, compared to the index’s 1.7% gain.
Apple gained traction when investors turned their attention to a potential fall launch of the next iPhone. Last month, we named Apples Tim Cook to our list of the best CEOs. The company, along with other big tech peers, faces renewed regulatory scrutiny.
DNB Asset bought an additional 582,664 US NIO deposit receipts at the end of June along with 618,585 ADR from the Chinese electric vehicle maker. The asset manager also initiated a position in the Chinese equivalent of Li Auto electric vehicles with the purchase of 14,299 ADR; DNB Asset did not own any end of March.
ADR NIO and Li Auto rose 9.2% and 21.2% respectively in the first half of the year, but fell 14.4% and 8.9% respectively in July. We have noted that some weakness this month among the two Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers is due to regulations in that country. pressure on Didi Global (DIDI), a recently listed ridesharing company in the United States. NIO and Li Auto reported significant deliveries.
DNB Asset sold 722,908 shares of Intel in the second quarter, reducing its investment to 809,214 shares of the chip giant. Intel stock rose 12.7% in the first half of the year and has remained essentially flat so far in July.
Intel said at the end of June that it was delay production of a new chip in the first quarter of next year from the end of this year. The company, however, has benefited from strong demand for PCs as homebound office workers have upgraded their equipment to work online. The company revealed that it invested in a payments company in the first quarter.
