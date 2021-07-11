Business
The market faces a double whammy: falling peso, fragile stocks
Stocks are seen as vulnerable to further selling this week as the weakening of the local currency beyond the psychological level of $ 50: 1 has soured the appetites of foreign investors.
The main index of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) lost a total of 167.34 points, or 2.39%, last week, ending Friday at 6,834.92.
The peso, on the other hand, depreciated 1.79% to close at 50.08 pesos against the US dollar as demand for the greenback increased as imports picked up.
Local stocks would remain weak amid further overseas sales, said Manny Cruz, chief strategist at local brokerage Papa Securities.
The weakness of the local currency against the US dollar prompted foreign funds to sell local stocks and convert to the US dollar, Cruz said.
We are looking at support at the 6,600 level which could be a decent level to position ourselves in the market given the improving economic outlook, he said.
Cruz said the pandemic now appears to be under control in the Philippines, as indicated by declining new rates of COVID-19 infection in the National Capital Region.
Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, however, nervousness has intensified amid threats from the more contagious delta variant.
In a July 8 research note, JP Morgan noted that while the pace of vaccination accelerates in emerging markets, the rollout does not appear to be sufficient to offset transmission rates in some countries. He said the Philippines, Peru, Colombia, South Africa, Thailand and Mexico appeared to be the most vulnerable to the Delta variant.
The Philippines was cited as one of the countries that could come under pressure to tighten restrictions further.
BDO Unibank chief strategist Jonathan Ravelas said the new variants of COVID-19 clouded global growth expectations, dampening domestic investors’ feelings about the country’s prospects for recovery. This prompted investors to capitalize on their rally gains from the previous weeks, Ravelas said.
Last week’s close at 6,834.92 highlighted the markets’ vulnerability to massive selling despite the recent high of 7,064.24, Ravelas said.
Continue to expect the market to move between 6,700 and 7,000 levels in the near term. However, a sustained fall below the 6,700 levels could signal that the market could retry the 6,300 to 6,500 levels and revive the bears to play, he said.
On the forex level, a sustained break above the P50.50 levels could then test the P50.70 to P51 levels against the US dollar, Ravelas said.
DORIS DUMLAO-ABADILLA INQ
Read more
To subscribe to INQUIRE MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 other titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download from 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For comments, complaints or inquiries, Contact us.
Sources
2/ https://business.inquirer.net/326842/market-facing-double-whammy-falling-peso-fragile-stocks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]