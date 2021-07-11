The market faces a double whammy: falling peso, fragile stocks

Stocks are seen as vulnerable to further selling this week as the weakening of the local currency beyond the psychological level of $ 50: 1 has soured the appetites of foreign investors.

The main index of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) lost a total of 167.34 points, or 2.39%, last week, ending Friday at 6,834.92.

The peso, on the other hand, depreciated 1.79% to close at 50.08 pesos against the US dollar as demand for the greenback increased as imports picked up.

Local stocks would remain weak amid further overseas sales, said Manny Cruz, chief strategist at local brokerage Papa Securities.

The weakness of the local currency against the US dollar prompted foreign funds to sell local stocks and convert to the US dollar, Cruz said.

We are looking at support at the 6,600 level which could be a decent level to position ourselves in the market given the improving economic outlook, he said.

Cruz said the pandemic now appears to be under control in the Philippines, as indicated by declining new rates of COVID-19 infection in the National Capital Region.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, however, nervousness has intensified amid threats from the more contagious delta variant.

In a July 8 research note, JP Morgan noted that while the pace of vaccination accelerates in emerging markets, the rollout does not appear to be sufficient to offset transmission rates in some countries. He said the Philippines, Peru, Colombia, South Africa, Thailand and Mexico appeared to be the most vulnerable to the Delta variant.

The Philippines was cited as one of the countries that could come under pressure to tighten restrictions further.

BDO Unibank chief strategist Jonathan Ravelas said the new variants of COVID-19 clouded global growth expectations, dampening domestic investors’ feelings about the country’s prospects for recovery. This prompted investors to capitalize on their rally gains from the previous weeks, Ravelas said.

Last week’s close at 6,834.92 highlighted the markets’ vulnerability to massive selling despite the recent high of 7,064.24, Ravelas said.

Continue to expect the market to move between 6,700 and 7,000 levels in the near term. However, a sustained fall below the 6,700 levels could signal that the market could retry the 6,300 to 6,500 levels and revive the bears to play, he said.

On the forex level, a sustained break above the P50.50 levels could then test the P50.70 to P51 levels against the US dollar, Ravelas said.

DORIS DUMLAO-ABADILLA INQ

