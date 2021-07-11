Three defendants as the SEC investigates insider trading at Long Blockchain Corp.





The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed insider trading charges against three people in an investigation into Long Blockchain Corp. According to A press release the regulator released on July 9, the crime occurred before Long Blockchain Corp.’s announcement. that it would “pivot” its business model from drinks to blockchain technology. The company was previously known as Long Island Iced Tea Co., and its name change is believed to have caused its stock price to rise sharply. Reports have since indicated that regulators believe this rebranding was at the heart of the insider trading system. Eric Watson, Oliver Barret-Lindsay and Gannon Giguiere all face charges under the Securities Exchange Act. The SEC alleges that Watson, a shareholder in Long Island Iced Tea Co., informed Barret-Lindsay, his friend, of the company’s planned adjustment. According to the regulator’s press release, Watson had helped get the company to change its business. He had also signed a confidentiality agreement prohibiting him from revealing information about these changes. Barret-Lindsay, in turn, showed the confidential information to his friend Giguiere, who proceeded to purchase 35,000 shares of Long Blockchain Corp. After the company officially announced its rebranding, its stock price is said to have climbed 380%. Giguiere capitalized on this peak and sold his shares for a profit of $ 160,000. Under the current SEC complaint, the three could face permanent injunctions and civil penalties. Watson, moreover, may face an officer and administrator bar. Plus, this isn’t the first time Barret-Lindsay and Giguiere have been under the SEC’s radar. In 2018, the regulator also invoiced the two men as part of a stock manipulation plan. According to the SEC, this case is still in dispute. Regulatory response requested from SEC The story continues While continuing its investigation into Long Blockchain Corp., as well as its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple Labs, the SEC has also faced questions about efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies. July 9 reports revealed that US Senator Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to the chairman of the regulator, Gary Gensler. A letter in which she asked what the SEC was doing about crypto regulation. Senator Warren previously criticized the volatility of the crypto space and the lack of regulation in remarks made on July 8. Also in these remarks, she highlighted the lack of investor protection and called on the SEC to use its authority to address it. She is reported to have asked Gensler for a response to her concerns by July 28.

