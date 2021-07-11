Nepse climbs higher as volatile stocks partially recoup losses from previous months – myRepublica





KATMANDU, July 11: Shares have maintained a positive bias since the start of Sunday’s trading session. The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index jumped more than 40 points in the morning before recording a slight correction. Nonetheless, stocks continued to strengthen in the last few hours of trading. In the close, Nepse gained 74.71 points, recouping its losses in July to settle at 2,899.82. After the consolidation of several trading sessions around 2,800 marks, the market has witnessed the enthusiasm of investors. In addition, with financials, development banks and hydropower stocks posting large losses from mid-June, traders also took heavy long positions in these stocks, causing the market to rise. in general. Market participation has also jumped as end-of-quarter sales pressure has eased of late. More than Rs. 8 billion shares changed hands that day, the stock exchange’s highest turnover in July. Equities in the Financial and Development Bank rallied sharply, pushing the respective sub-indices higher by more than 8%. The life insurance sub-index jumped 2.92%, followed by the hydropower sub-index which added 2.88%. All the other titles ended the day sharply higher. Heavyweights in the banking sector grew by 2.34% on average. NIC Asia Bank Ltd was the most actively traded stock of the day. The commercial bank recorded a turnover of Rs. 400 million. Nabil Bank Ltd and Nepal Bank Ltd followed suit with turnover of Rs. 258 million and RS. 244 million. Nepal Infrastructure Bank Ltd, Manjushree Finance Ltd and Himalayan Distillery Ltd have posted transactions of Rs. 187 million, Rs. 177 million and Rs. 176 million, respectively. Mainly, financials dominated the list of winners. Gurkhas Finance Ltd, Shree Investment & Finance Co. Ltd and ICFC Finance Ltd rose by exactly 10%. Shine Resunga Development Bank Ltd, Multipurpose Finance Ltd, Samriddhi Finance Company Ltd, Mahalaxmi Bikas Bank Ltd and Shangrila Development Bank Ltd gained more than 9%. In contrast, Corporate Development Bank Ltd corrected sharply and fell 3.75%. Oriental Hotels Ltd, Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Ltd and Nepal Telecom Ltd also recorded modest losses. According to ARKS technical analysis, the index formed a strong bullish candlestick suggesting buying pressure on Sunday. In addition, a jump in turnover also reflects a dynamic favorable to buyers in the current context. As the index closed exactly at the psychological bar of 2,900, the index’s reaction to the level will be crucial in determining the future movement of the stock market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggest a slight shift in momentum towards the bulls. A sustained trade above 2,900 with notable volumes may see the market’s uptrend stretch further. This column is produced by ARKS Capital Advisors Ltd. (The opinions expressed in the article are those of the producer and do not necessarily reflect those of this publication)

