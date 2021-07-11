Lottery’s Powerball to add third weekly draw in August

Farmington Hills The association that runs the Powerball lottery will announce next month that it is adding a third weekly draw on Mondays, which will likely result in more huge jackpots that attract attention and sales.

The move comes against a backdrop of increased Powerball sales for 2021, an improvement that follows a two-year decline. While opinion varies as to its ultimate effect on retailers, there is no doubt as to its impact on lottery players: they will spend more.

It will be good for business, predicted Andrew Mansoor, owner of Orchard Marketplace here.

But at Bella Vino Fine Wine & Spirits, another liquor and wine store 1.7 miles away, owner Ronnie Jamil said the new pinch in lottery player wallets would end up eating into his bottom line.

Starting August 23, a Michigan Lottery spokesperson confirmed, a Monday draw will join the Wednesday and Saturday games offered by the sprawling collective Powerball whose 2016 jackpot of $ 1.586 billion was the biggest ever. won in the United States.

For optimistic bettors, this will be one more chance for the top prizes which start at $ 20 million and increase each time no player matches five of the 69 white balls and one of the 26 red balls drawn at Universal Studios in Florida.

For committed bettors, especially those who play a given set of numbers in each draw, that will be an additional $ 104 per year or more spent against odds of 292 million-to-1, a figure 239 times the odds that a person will be. struck by lightning this year.

For Mansoor, he said, it will be an opportunity.

His liquor store 13 miles west of Orchard Lake Road has two lottery terminals behind the counter and a large vending machine by the door. With the store powered by a generator after a storm last week, the aisles were dark but the terminals purred.

Whatever games they throw at us, we run them, Mansoor said. The lottery brings in people of all kinds and they buy a drink or something while they’re here. It’s more business for us.

In addition to the additional play at $ 2 per ticket, said Michigan Lottery spokesman Jake Harris, Powerball will also introduce a double play feature offering a $ 1 chance on a second set of numbers with a large first prize. lower, similar to what Michigan offers on its Lotto 47 and Fantasy 5 Games.

The Iowa-based Multi-State Lottery Association acknowledged changes were underway, but provided no details pending an Aug. 2 announcement. Confirmations of the changes have come from officials in several of the other 44 states that sell Powerball tickets as well as the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

A 33% increase in the number of weekly draws will logically accelerate the rise to the outsized jackpots created by multiple rollovers, draws in which no one claims the jackpot.

The problem, Bella Vino’s Jamil said, is that retailers only keep 6% of lottery sales, far less than what they typically clean up on other purchases, “and you take away the money people spend. for other products “.

“Someone who spends $ 20 a week on Powerball, now they’re spending $ 30,” Jamil said. “That extra $ 10 has to come from somewhere. Instead of buying a 12-pack, he buys a six-pack. Instead of buying a $ 20 bottle of wine, he spends $ 10.”

Powerball sales totaled $ 4.75 billion in 2018, then fell to $ 4.08 billion in 2019 and fell to $ 3.17 billion amid COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. Sales up to ‘in early July have already reached $ 2.54 billion, according to figures from the Multi-State Lottery Association.

“The lottery has probably been the busiest for us ever for the past two years,” Mansoor said. “The pandemic struck. The casinos were closed. The lottery was the best and the safest option.”

Southfield’s Duron Green, who had just bought Daily 3 and Powerball tickets at a Southfield gas station, said he “still won’t be going back to a casino. But I have to buy gas, and while I am here, am I not? “

Green said he regularly plays two sets of Powerball and Mega Millions numbers based on parents’ birthdays and old high school football uniform numbers.

He’s not happy paying extra every week for a Monday draw, “but you have to do that, right? You can’t skip a draw to save $ 4 and have your numbers show up.”

That $ 4, predicted by both Mansoor and Jamil, will soon be $ 8.

The Mega Millions lotto game, with its even longer odds of 302 million to 1, does not have a central office to contact for comment. But liquor store owners expect its Tuesday and Friday draws to extend to a third night.

Mega Millions and Powerball “always follow each other,” Mansoor said.

The two games and their associations were rivals until an agreement allowed states to sell both games in 2010. Mansoor suggested the skirmish could resume.

“I can see Mega Millions taking place Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday,” he said, Thursday being open territory and Saturday marking direct competition. “I think they will clash.”

[email protected]

Twitter: @nealrubin_dn