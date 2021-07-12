Business
3 shares traded at a reduced price
– Through
If you want to increase your chances of finding good deals, one way to do this is to look for stocks that are trading at a discount to their estimate of intrinsic value as calculated from the cash flow valuation model. available (FCF).
Unlike discounted cash flow or discounted profit valuation models, the projected FCF model responds to the need to determine the value of companies whose income and profit recording is not regular and may also incorporate losses into the business. certain quarters. The projected FCF uses normalized free cash flow and book value.
The following three values seem to be underestimated by the market according to the projected FCF model. They also hold positive recommendation ratings among sell-side analysts on Wall Street.
Freedom Global PLC
The first company to qualify is Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA), a provider of broadband internet and various telecommunications services based in London, UK, to residential and business customers in the UK and the United Kingdom. foreign.
The stock was trading at around $ 26.49 per share at Friday’s close, which is a reduction from the projected free cash flow of $ 80.14 per share. The stock price has risen 16.75% in the past year for a market cap of $ 14.84 billion and a 52-week range of $ 18.73 to $ 29.07.
GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength rating and 5 out of 10 for its profitability rating.
Communication is a strategic sector in the UK and internationally. Ensuring a high level of infrastructure security is a concern for many countries around the world, which multiplies the opportunities for developers of communications services solutions. In addition, with the gradual improvement of networks, the cost of connection will become more and more affordable, providing a solid basis for continued expansion of demand from the communication services industry.
In July, the stock had a median overweight recommendation rating and an average target price of $ 37.08 per share on Wall Street.
Plains GP Holdings LP
The second stock that makes the cut is Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP). Based in Houston, the company is a mid-level operator of crude oil and natural gas liquids in North America.
The stock was trading at around $ 11.63 per share at Friday’s close, which is a reduction from the projected free cash flow of $ 36.72 per share. The price has risen 42.52% in the past year for a market cap of $ 2.26 billion and a 52-week range of $ 5.45 to $ 12.95.
GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength rating and 5 out of 10 for its profitability rating.
With economies reopening after the Covid-19 lockdowns, demand for energy consumption will likely increase, contributing to a sharp rise in the price of the raw material. This could lead to improved profits for owners of oil and gas pipelines and transportation activities.
On Wall Street, the stock has a median overweight recommendation rating with an average target price of $ 12.71 per share.
Meta Financial Group Inc
The third stock that makes the cut is Meta Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: CASH), a regional bank based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, offering a variety of banking products and services to American individuals and businesses.
The stock was trading at around $ 50.60 per share at Friday’s close, which is a reduction from the projected free cash flow of $ 99.76. The stock price has risen 707.7% over the past year, determining a market cap of $ 1.62 billion and a 52-week range of $ 17.13 to $ 54.65.
GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength rating and 5 out of 10 for its profitability rating.
Banks big and small around the world are a vital part of economic growth. Profitability in the banking sector is not high at this time due to historically low interest rates, but as long as central banks eventually tighten monetary policy, their profits are expected to rise again someday.
On Wall Street, the stock has a median buy recommendation rating and an average price target of $ 57.25 per share.
Disclosure: I have no position on the titles mentioned in this article.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
