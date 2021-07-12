Thais flock to buy foreign securities





Investments in foreign stocks have grown exponentially as Thais rush to buy high-growth stocks in global markets after being recently allowed to do so through local brokers, while Thai stocks remain volatiles during the pandemic. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), revenues from global stock transactions through local brokers for the first half of this year increased by more than 200%, compared to the same period last year, said ML Thongmakut Thongyai, Managing Director of Krungthai Zmico Securities (KTZ). He said KTZ’s trade value for global equities this year has steadily increased by around 50% to around 10 billion baht. ML Thongmakut said the company aims to become a leader in foreign equity investments after reaching its revenue target and seeing a significant increase in the number of clients. He said that one of the keys to the company’s success can be attributed to the “KTZ Inter Trade” app, a user-friendly foreign stock trading platform that displays real-time global stock prices. “It is currently the only trading system and app on the market that allows traders to view prices and trade foreign securities in real time at no additional cost,” said ML Thongmakut. Many stock markets around the world have high growth potential, he said. The outlook for foreign stock markets this year remains positive, especially in places that have the potential to recover quickly due to mass vaccination, ML Thongmakut said. “Investing in foreign securities is an option that will help investors diversify risk and find high returns,” he said. According to ML Thongmakut, the most popular stock markets for local investors are the United States, Hong Kong and Vietnam. KTZ offers stock trading from 30 exchanges in 20 countries. Investors can follow real-time US and European stock prices on the app and trade instantly if they want, even overnight, he said. The company ranks among the top three Thai brokerage houses with the most foreign stocks traded by volume, said ML Thongmakut. For Thai stock trading, KTZ maintained a 2.6% market share in the first six months of this year, ranking 15th in the industry, he said. Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Markets Organizations, said European, American and Chinese stock markets will continue to grow this year thanks to an economic recovery and extensive vaccination programs, while emerging markets, including Thailand, still suffer from epidemics.

