Japanese stocks jump on recovery hopes, Yaskawa forecasts





TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) – Japanese stocks rose 2% on Monday, with cyclical stocks leading the rebound on renewed hopes of a rapid global economic recovery, while industry leader Yaskawa Electric surged after jumping raised its annual profit forecast. The Nikkei stock average climbed 2.05% to 28,513.09 at 0159 GMT, while the larger Topix rose 2.04% to 1,951.39. Both indices had fallen over the previous three sessions, hitting their lowest level in nearly eight weeks on Friday. Japanese stocks followed the good end of Wall Street on Friday. All three major US stock indexes hit record closing highs late last week, led by financials and other economically focused sectors. The US market was pulled higher on Friday by economically sensitive value stocks and it has worked favorably for the Japanese market, which has many value stocks linked to the global economy, said Kentaro Hayashi, strategist. principal at Daiwa Securities. “And the strong earnings of Yaskawa Electric and an upward revision of the outlook gave the market a positive surprise,” he said. Shares of Yaskawa Electric, a robot maker considered a leading indicator of the profit trend for Japanese manufacturers, rose 7.57% after the company raised its annual operating profit forecast by 29%. Peer Fanuc jumped 6.31%. Manufacturers of industrial machinery, housing and steel led the rebound after Japanese machinery orders rose for a third consecutive month in May. Fanuc was the top winner among the top 30 Topix names, followed by Recruit Holdings. Central Japan Railway Co was the worst performer among the top 30 Topix names with a drop of 0.95%, followed by Nintendo, which slipped 0.57%. All of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 sector sub-indices, except airlines, rose. ($ 1 = 110,1400 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

