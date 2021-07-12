Business
CurrencyWorks Announces $ 3.75 Million Recorded Direct Offer |
Los Angeles, CA, July 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – CurrencyWorks Inc. (CurrencyWorks or the Company), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a blockchain pioneer, NFT and digital payment provider, announced today ‘hui that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the purchase of 4,687,500 common shares and warrants for the purchase of 4,687,500 common shares in an offer direct recorded. The purchase price of a common share and a warrant to purchase a common share is $ 0.80. The warrants have an exercise price of $ 1.00 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issue. The offer is expected to close on or around July 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
HC Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $ 3.75 million, before the deduction of placement agent fees and offering fees. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate or working capital purposes.
The securities described above are offered under a “shelf” registration statement (file no. 333-255477) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 23, 2021 and declared effective on May 4, 2021 These securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming part of the actual registration statement. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the securities will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the securities may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting HC Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or by email at [email protected].
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification in under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates blockchain platforms for currencies, assets, and digital tokens.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the intended use of the product and the expected closing date of the offering. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statement may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those expected, due to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of its preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The risks and uncertainties regarding the business of the Company are discussed in more detail in the Company’s information documents, including its prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to this offering / periodic reports on Form 8-K and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and the Canadian Securities Regulators and which may be obtained from www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from these. statements, except to the extent required by law.
