SGX Nifty up, indicates a positive start of market indices





Major U.S. stock indexes posted a third straight week of gains to end at historic highs on Friday, marking a rally from the previous session which had been marked by doubts about global economic growth amid the pandemic. All three references increased for a third consecutive week. In contrast, the Russell 2000 fell about 1.1% for a second straight week of losses. Yields edged higher on Friday, however, with the 10-year US Treasury yield rising 6.7 basis points to 1.354%. The yield hit a five-month low below 1.25% on Thursday. In economic news, wholesale inventories in the United States rose 1.3% in May, up from 1.1% on average expected by economists, suggesting that inventories remain tight due to bottlenecks in supply chain and demand amplified during the rebound of the pandemic. The People’s Bank of China announced on Friday that it was reducing the reserve requirements of its banks in order to support the world’s second-largest economy. The PBOC said, effective July 15, that the reserve requirement ratio, or RRR, would be lowered by half a point, to a weighted average of 8.9%. Companies in the S&P 500 Index are expected to see a 63.6% increase in second quarter earnings from a year ago, marking the largest 12-month gain since the fourth quarter of 2009, analysts say from FactSet. Data due today – 5:30 p.m .: India May Industrial production YoY; estimate 32.0 percent, before 134.4 percent; 5.30 p.m .: Consumer price inflation in India in May year-on-year; estimate 6.59 percent, before 6.30 percent. Asian stocks are enjoying a rally of relief on Monday as record highs on Wall Street and policy easing in China helped calm some of the recent global growth nervousness. Chinese stocks rose early in Monday, supported by the surprise central bank cut in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to support the economy on Friday night. Indian benchmark stock indexes ended lower for the second consecutive session on 09 July. At the close, the Nifty was down 38.10 points or 0.24% to 15,689.80. Nifty closed lower for the second week in a row, down 0.21% on the week as concerns revert to the global economic recovery amid the spread of COVID-19 variants. On the daily charts however, the Nifty formed a doji after a fall suggesting indecision at these levels and the possibility of a rebound to the upside. Nifty also made a double dip in the 15,633-15635 strip. If higher, Nifty could face resistance in the 15 886-15 915 band. 15,635 could be short term support while 15,506 could be support for this week.

