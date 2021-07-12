MaxCyte Announces Public Filing of SEC Registration Statement for Nasdaq Dual Listing Proposal





GAITHERSBURG, MD., July 12, 2021 / PRNewswire / –MaxCyte, Inc., (LSE: MXCT) (LSE: MXCN), a leading provider of platform technologies for cellular engineering, today announced the public filing of a registration statement on Form S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SECOND“) regarding a proposed double listing of its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq“) under the symbol” MXCT. “As part of the proposed dual listing on Nasdaq, MaxCyte is considering a public offering of shares of its ordinary shares in United States (the “OfferUpon completion of the Offer, the ordinary shares of MaxCyte will continue to be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbols “MXCT” and “MXCN”. All the shares to be sold under the Offer will be offered by MaxCyte. The number of shares to be offered and the price range of the proposed Offer have not yet been determined. The Offer is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. Shareholders and potential investors should note that there is no guarantee as to whether or when the potential Offer will take place. Cowen, Stifel and Guillaume Blair act as co-book managers for the Offer and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed Offer. BTIG and Stephens Inc. will also act as co-managers of the Offer. The proposed Offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offer may be obtained from the offices of Cowen and Company, LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by phone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at [email protected]; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Service Prospectus, A Montgomery Street, office 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by phone at +1 (415) 364-2720 or by email at [email protected]; or Guillaume Blair & Company, LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by phone at 1-800-621-0687 or by email at [email protected]. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor offers to purchase such securities may be accepted before the effective date of the registration statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction. About MaxCyte MaxCyte is a leading cellular engineering trading company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell research as well as the discovery, development and commercialization of next generation cell therapies. MaxCyte’s existing customer base ranges from large biopharmaceutical companies, including the top 10 and top 20 pharma companies based on 2020 global revenues, to hundreds of biotech companies and academic centers focused on translational research. MaxCyte has granted 13 strategic platform licenses to commercial cell therapy developers covering more than 75 clinical licensed programs as part of the strategic platform licenses. MaxCyte was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US. MaxCyte contacts: MaxCyte Inc.

Doug doerfler, Chief executive officer

Amanda murphy, Financial director

+ 1-301-944-1660 Designated Advisor and Joint Business Broker

Panmure Gordon

Emma Comte / Freddy crossley

Business brokerage

Rupert dearden

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500 Joint corporate broker

Numis Securities Limited

James black / Duncan Monteith / MatthewO’Dowd

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000 Joint corporate broker

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Health investment bank

Nicolas moore / Ben Maddison / Samira Essebiyea

Business brokerage

Nick adams

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Financial public relations advisor

Strategic Communication design

Mary-Jane Elliott

Chris Welsh

+44 (0) 203 709 5700

[email protected] US IR Advisor

Gilmartin Group

David Deuchler, CFA

[email protected] SOURCE MaxCyte, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxcyte-announces-public-filing-of-registration-statement-with-sec-for-a-proposed-nasdaq-dual-listing-301331150.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos