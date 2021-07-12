Rise in global stock markets strengthens IHSG at the start of the week





Investors continue to observe the effectiveness of the Emergency Public Activity Restriction (PPKM) policy and vaccination program in trying to reduce the rate of COVID-19 infection. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesia Composite Stock Exchange (IHSG) on the Indonesian Stock Exchange (EIB) earlier this week strengthened following a rise in global stock markets. The IHSG opened 20.21 points higher, or 0.33%, to 6,060.05. Meanwhile, the group of 45 major stocks, or the LQ45 index, climbed 5.17 points, or 0.62%, to 845.51. “Investors continue to observe the effectiveness of the Emergency Public Activities Restrictions (PPKM) policy and vaccination program in trying to curb the rate of COVID-19 infection,” the team wrote. Lotus Security research in its review here Monday. Meanwhile, an increase in cases of Delta’s new COVID-19 variant globally and Lambda’s emerging new variant nationwide had raised concerns about a slow economic recovery, the team said. . The Bank of Indonesia reported that the Real Sales Index (RPI) was 202.3 in June 2021 or increased more slowly from 227.5 in May. This week, investors are focused on releasing trade balance data for June which is expected to represent a surplus of US $ 4.7 billion. The IHSG, at the start of this week, is potentially moving variably in the 6,002-6,080 range, he said. On the outside, US equity markets hit the highest record of closing transactions last Friday (July 9). Market players are awaiting the release of United States Consumer Price (IHK) data in June 2021 this week, which is expected to grow 4.9% year-on-year. Investor attention has also shifted to the issuer’s expectations for financial performance growth in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a significant decline in the second quarter of 2020. In Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) set the new inflation target at 2% in an 18-month review, hinting at a longer period of its accommodative policy. On the other hand, most issuers in European markets are expected to start their financial reporting periods this week. In Asia, the Japanese government announced a spectator ban at the Tokyo Olympics following the COVID-19 state of emergency. Meanwhile, South Korea also imposed Level 4 social restrictions for the Seoul area on Friday, July 9. In Asian regional markets on Monday morning, the Nikkei index climbed 583.06 points, or 2.09%, to 28,532.48, the Hang Seng index rose 93.54 points, or 0.34% , to 27,438.08, and the Straits Times Index climbed 13.6 points, or 0.43%. at 3,145.

