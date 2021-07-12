Stock markets today: stocks fall due to mixed economy data dump

Investors have a lot to think about in the latest Federal Reserve Board of Governors announcement tomorrow, but on Tuesday they were forced to consider helping accumulate economic data first and little to act. There was not.

Today’s most important data shows that the US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.8% month-on-month in May, beating economists’ expectations.

“Core CPI also rose 0.7% after May CPI report [month-over-month], PPI data adds evidence of strong inflationary pressures in the economy, ”said the BofA Securities strategist.

Headline retail sales on Tuesday, May were down 1.3% month-on-month, below expectations for a more modest decline of 0.7%.

Barclays economists Jonathan Miller and Michael Gappen said: “The decline in overall sales in May was concentrated in the durable consumer goods category, with particularly strong growth in March. “In particular, May’s estimates show that spending on cars, parts, furniture and electronics has been cut dramatically, but all of these categories are still operating at very high levels. . “

And industrial production last month improved 0.8% month-on-month, but remained below pre-pandemic levels.

“Overall, the numbers are a little disappointing, but they haven’t changed the game,” Michael Rainking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange, said in Tuesday’s data release. “Recent economic data, estimating that the market will begin to resolve some of its fundamental impacts, supply chain constraints and bottlenecks (which we expect to hear a lot tomorrow) as the third quarter approaches . Is updated. “

On Tuesday, several pockets in the market showed strength. Oil stock such as Exxon mobile (((XOM, + 3.6%) and Chevron (((CVX, + 2.2%) Oil futures rose 1.8% to $ 72.12 per barrel, hitting a two-year high. The industrial sector (+ 0.4%) and utilities (+ 0.3%) also closed reasonably in the dark.