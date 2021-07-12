Business
Stock markets today: stocks fall due to mixed economy data dump
Investors have a lot to think about in the latest Federal Reserve Board of Governors announcement tomorrow, but on Tuesday they were forced to consider helping accumulate economic data first and little to act. There was not.
Today’s most important data shows that the US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.8% month-on-month in May, beating economists’ expectations.
“Core CPI also rose 0.7% after May CPI report [month-over-month], PPI data adds evidence of strong inflationary pressures in the economy, ”said the BofA Securities strategist.
Headline retail sales on Tuesday, May were down 1.3% month-on-month, below expectations for a more modest decline of 0.7%.
Barclays economists Jonathan Miller and Michael Gappen said: “The decline in overall sales in May was concentrated in the durable consumer goods category, with particularly strong growth in March. “In particular, May’s estimates show that spending on cars, parts, furniture and electronics has been cut dramatically, but all of these categories are still operating at very high levels. . “
And industrial production last month improved 0.8% month-on-month, but remained below pre-pandemic levels.
“Overall, the numbers are a little disappointing, but they haven’t changed the game,” Michael Rainking, senior market strategist at the New York Stock Exchange, said in Tuesday’s data release. “Recent economic data, estimating that the market will begin to resolve some of its fundamental impacts, supply chain constraints and bottlenecks (which we expect to hear a lot tomorrow) as the third quarter approaches . Is updated. “
On Tuesday, several pockets in the market showed strength. Oil stock such as Exxon mobile (((XOM, + 3.6%) and Chevron (((CVX, + 2.2%) Oil futures rose 1.8% to $ 72.12 per barrel, hitting a two-year high. The industrial sector (+ 0.4%) and utilities (+ 0.3%) also closed reasonably in the dark.
However, the main indices have almost retreated, Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.3% reduction on 34,299, S&P 500 It fell 0.2% to 4,246, Nasdaq Composite Index It fell 0.7% to 14,072.
Other shares on the stock market today:
- Small cap Russel 2000 It fell 0.3% to 2,320.
- Kings of the draft (((DKNG, -4.2%) was successful today after Hindenburg Research said it had a short position in sportsbook stocks. In some reviews of DKNG, Hindenberg mentioned in his report a study by SBTech, a European tech company that merged with DraftKings as part of its broader scope. Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Trading Displays a long-term and continuous history of activity in the black market.
- Therapeutic sage (((sage, -19.3%) was a significant decrease after biotechnology reported Phase 3 data on the depressive drugs it produces. Biogen (((BIIB, -2.5%). The treatment achieved its primary goal in late stage trials, but there was still uncertainty about the drug’s long-term effectiveness.
- Gold Futures To finish at $ 1,856.40 an ounce, we slipped 0.5% and recorded a third consecutive loss.
- the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) It rose again on Tuesday, rising 3.8% to 17.02.
- Bitcoin Prices stood at $ 39,946.86, up 0.6%, after temporarily exceeding $ 41,200 today. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day. The prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.)
Where you can still find value
After a sluggish start until 2021, growth has begun to weigh on a precious tug-of-war, but the environment still seems to favor it.
“Although growth is slowing from the strong recovery of 2021, the outlook for 2022 rarely predicts the scarcity of economic growth that has significantly outperformed growth stocks at the end of the final cycle.” Said Karl Ludwigson, director of research. For the investment company Bel Air Investment Advisors. “In addition, the expected decline in asset purchases by the Fed is expected to push up 10-year interest rates, even if overnight interest rates remain fixed near zero. This prioritizes value over growth stocks. Because the latter depends on future cash flows. “
But now that that value has been increasing for about six months… what value is left?
You can always count on Value ETFs To make a choice for you, their methodology may deviate from certain stocks as their prices go from low to high.
If you choose for yourself, we can at least point you in the right direction. 15 dividend aristocratsFor example, it is much more affordable than its peers who pay more.
Of course, if you want to expand your search beyond the collection of 65 Dividend Aristocrats, you can find a variety of stocks that haven’t yet been classified as nosebleeds. These 16 value stocks We offer great fundamentals, revenue generation, and of course, decent pricing, all in small increments. Check them.
