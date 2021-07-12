How to value and select stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange as Millennial or GenZ

Ownership is an important part of building wealth and it is a concept that everyone should work on and aspire to today. Ownership represents a person’s ability and right to own something that offers the potential for financial security and wealth, regardless of age. It can come in many forms and as assets such as land, business, gems, or financial instruments such as bonds, treasury bills, or stocks.

For someone over the age of 16 and born into the Millennial (1981 – 1996) or GenZ (1997 – 2012) generation, it is essential that property is taken seriously and embraced early, regardless of the income they earn. . This article aims to shed light and provide a framework on the concept of share ownership and how one can value and select stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.

What are stocks and why should you buy and hold them?

A stock, also known as a stock, is simply a fraction of a publicly traded business or company that is owned by an individual, group, or corporation. The shares are traded on exchanges like the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), in Nigeria and around the world via exchanges like the NYSE, NASDAQ, LSE. For individuals, just like you and me, who wish to buy stocks, we can do so through a brokerage firm, many of which today have a physical and online presence.

Ownership of a company share entitles the owner of a share to a portion of the assets and profits of a company based on the number of shares held. Buying and holding stocks can be very profitable and provide the stock owner with a way to compose and accumulate wealth. An example of wealth accumulated through shareholding in Nigeria can be seen in Jim Ovia, the chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, which owns 2 billion shares of Zenith Bank. Every year for the past five years, Zenith Bank has paid its shareholders 2.5 per share in dividends (i.e. a share of profits) which, for Jim Ovia, amounts to 25 billion in profits. over the past five years without selling a single share he owns.

When it comes to owning shares of a business profitably and sustainably, it is necessary that one has the ability and skills to properly assess and select the right stocks. The best way to evaluate and select stocks involves a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The following section will provide you with a suitable way to perform these analyzes to own the right stock in Nigeria or anywhere in the world.

Qualitative analysis of a security

Qualitative analysis of an action involves the analysis of qualitative (ie Qualitative) information about a business. When it comes to a company’s stock, we define qualitative as that non-numerical information that allows a stock investor to get a good idea of ​​the nature and value of the company’s stock. ‘he wishes to buy. The main qualities of a business that should be analyzed include business model, brand value, business structure and competitive advantage. Here’s what you need to know about qualitative analysis:

Business model: The business model is simply how a business makes money and returns for the products or services it offers to consumers. When analyzing a stock, it is important that you know how they make money, what products or services they sell, and whether consumers are paying for those products or services. Take a banking company like GTB or UBA, for example, their basic business model involves collecting deposits from customers and lending those deposits to companies at interest. Any corporate action that does not have a clear business model should be avoided.

Brand value: Brand value represents the image and identity of a business and how it is perceived by consumers. When performing a qualitative analysis, it is essential that you go to and choose a stock that has a picture of the whole business and the products or services that are valuable and in demand by consumers. Coca-Cola, Access Bank, Apple, MTN, etc.

Company structure: When you are evaluating the corporate structure of a company, you should focus on the governance, management and culture of the company. A business should be run and managed by people with the right expertise and in the right environment who can and should ensure stable profits. If a tech stock like Google, for example, is managed by a tailor, that should be a red flag for you as an investor.

Competitive advantage: Competitive advantage is a very important qualitative element, mainly because it gives you insight into the advantage of the company over its competitors. By selecting a stock you want one that has a huge and comfortable market share, one example is Dangote Cement’s dominance over the cement industry in Nigeria. This allows the company to dominate most of the profits that exist in the cement market, which is great for an investor.

Quantitative analysis of a stock

Quantitative analysis of a stock involves the analysis of quantitative (i.e., quantitative) information that is incorporated into a company’s financial statements. Quantities come mostly in the form of numbers and measurements, and successful execution of quantitative analysis will depend on your ability to analyze the essentials of a company’s financial statements, such as the balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statements from a company.

The goal of quantitative analysis is to allow you to break down a company’s financial statements into important metrics that can help you access the health of a stock to stay profitable. While this business can be quite difficult for someone without a background in finance or accounting, it is nonetheless easy to understand. The main quantities you should focus on are:

Share price: The price of a stock, also known as a stock price, is the cost associated with buying a single stock. The stock price is usually the first major criteria to consider when buying a stock and should be considered along with other important variables as discussed below. When choosing a stock, it is important to choose those that are reasonably priced and not heavily inflated relative to their earnings, book value, or assets.

Dividend yield: The dividend yield of a stock represents the amount of profit allocated to a stock owner relative to the price of a stock. As a stock owner, your main goal should be to prioritize stocks that can pay you big dividends as well as a good return that should validate the reason for buying those stocks in the first place. A good example of a dividend-paying stock in NSE is Zenith Bank, which has paid investors a 10-13% return every year for the past 5 years.

Earnings per share: The earnings per share of a share represents the earnings associated with that share in a given year for each outstanding share (that is, all the shares of the company made public). When choosing a stock, it is essential that it is profitable and has been profitable for many years, otherwise there is no point in owning such a stock in the first place.

Price / earnings ratio: The price / earnings ratio represents the price you pay for each earnings per share of a stock you want to own. When buying a stock, it makes sense to choose a stock that has the right balance between the market price and the earnings it earns you per share. Your job as a stock owner is to avoid overvalued stocks relative to their earnings and favor undervalued and undervalued stocks, which usually offer the best return on your investment.

Book value per share: Book value per share represents the true value of a share. Book value is what is left after the liability and debt have been removed from the asset. As a stock owner, it is essential that you pick and choose stocks with a rich book value, as they represent the true value of a stock after the liabilities and debt are removed from the equation.

Free cash flow per share: Cash flow is the lifeblood of any business and that means that a business that cannot generate enough cash flow is doomed to failure. As an equity investor, your goal should be to assess and select stocks that are rich not only in cash flow, but also in free cash flow. Free cash flow represents the cash flow remaining after subtracting capital expenditures in things like property, plant and equipment. A stock that has enough free cash flow is a healthy stock that is worth investing in.

Debt / asset ratio: One of the main themes when owning a stock is that it should never be indebted above its assets. A stock’s debt-to-asset ratio shows you how much debt a stock has to its assets. As a general rule, stocks that you should own should have a ratio less than 1, and any stock with a high level of leverage above the asset should be avoided.

There you have it, with the information above you now have a simple framework from which you can competently assess and select stocks today as Millennial or GenZ. It is important to take a bottom-up approach when analyzing the stock you want to own, and also to make sure that when performing such an analysis, you compare the stock of interest to its past data, competitor data and economic data.

Owning stocks is an integral part of building wealth and the above information will help you on your way to wealth on the stock market today.

About the Author

Franklin Hodgins Ebomah is an analyst and writer specializing in areas of interest such as finance, energy, technology and geopolitics. He is also the author of a book titled Value investing advice book which is a simple and straightforward guide for anyone interested in investing in stocks.