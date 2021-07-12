Sunlight Financial to begin trading on NYSE upon closing of SPAC merger





July 12 (Renewables Now) – U.S. residential solar finance platform Sunlight Financial LLC has completed its previously announced merger with a listed specialty acquisition company (SPAC) and will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today. (NYSE). As agreed in January, Sunlight partnered with Spartan Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: SPRQ), a vehicle sponsored by funds managed by a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO). At the time, it was announced that the reconciliation reflected an estimated pro forma implied equity value of $ 1.3 billion (€ 1.1 billion) for the combined company at closing. The transaction included a $ 250 million private investment from Chamath Palihapitiya, Coatue, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK), Franklin Templeton and accounts advised by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. Sunlight is a point-of-sale (POS) financing platform for entrepreneurs and residential solar customers. To date, the company has funded more than $ 4 billion in loans. “As the demand for solar storage and residential battery solutions continues to grow, Sunlight is well positioned to extend its lead as the technology platform of choice for point-of-sale and provide frictionless financing for customers,” entrepreneurs and providers of solar and home improvement capital, ”said CEO Matt Potere. Following the merger, the combined company, now known as Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, is 50% owned by existing Sunlight shareholders, while Spartan shareholders have a 26% stake. Participants in Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) hold 19%. Sunlight’s common shares will trade under the ticker symbol “SUNL” and its warrants under the symbol “SUNLW”. Sunlight’s exclusive financial advisor in this transaction is Citi, which also served as Spartan’s PIPE placement agent alongside Credit Suisse and Cowen. (USD 1.0 = EUR 0.843)

