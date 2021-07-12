Ecotricity Group offers £ 56.6million buyout for Good Energy – Update





By Ian Walker Ecotricity Group Ltd. said Monday it submitted three bids to the board of directors of Good Energy Group PLC that were rejected, with the latest valuing the renewable energy company at 56.6 million pounds ($ 78.7 million). Ecotricity said its latest offer proposal was made on July 2 at 340.0 pence in cash for each share, but was rejected on Thursday. The offer price was an 11% premium over Good Energy’s closing price of 307.50 pence on Friday. Ecotricity is Good Energy’s largest shareholder with a 25.1% stake. The first indicative offer was 310.0 pence in cash and was made on June 15, Ecotricity said. Good Energy said Monday it rejected the latest offer because it was “inadequate and fundamentally undervalues ​​the group.” The company also said the offer price did not recognize the intrinsic value of its shares and advised shareholders not to take any action regarding the eventual offer. “Good Energy and its subsidiary Zap-Map have an extremely healthy and independent future focused on the best interests of our customers, employees and shareholders. We are committed to generating growth for the exclusive benefit of our shareholders, not Ecotricity, ”said Will Whitehorn, Chairman of the Board of Directors. mentionned. Ecotricity said there is no certainty that a formal offer will be made for Good Energy. He has until August 9 to make a formal offer or opt out under UK Takeover Panel rules. Shares at 10:05 a.m. GMT were up 22.50 pence, or 7.3%, to 330.0 pence. Write to Ian Walker at [email protected]

