BBX Capital, Inc.Announces Preliminary Results of the Takeover Bid





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (ROSE: BBXIB) (BBX Capital or the Company) today announced the preliminary results of its cash tender offer to purchase up to 3,500 000 Class A common shares at a purchase price of $ 8.00 per share. The takeover bid expired at 5:00 p.m. New York time on Friday, July 9, 2021. Based on the preliminary count made by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the custodian of the tender offer, a total of 1,420,481 Class A common shares of BBX Capitals have been properly deposited and not withdrawn, including 20,796 shares which were deposited by notice of Guaranteed Delivery. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer, BBX Capital expects to purchase all 1,420,481 shares deposited for a total price of approximately $ 11.4 million, excluding fees and expenses. related to the takeover bid. The shares expected to be purchased represent approximately 9.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Class A common shares of BBX Capitals and 7.6% of the total issued and outstanding shares of BBX Capitals, which includes the issued and outstanding shares of BBX Capitals. outstanding class B common shares of BBX Capitals. Based on the preliminary number of shares expected to be purchased, BBX Capital will have, after the purchase, 17,300,109 ordinary shares issued and outstanding, of which 13,606,513 class A ordinary shares and 3,693,596 class ordinary shares B. The number of class A ordinary shares of BBX Capitals expected to be purchased under the tender offer and the aggregate purchase price of the shares indicated above are preliminary and subject to final confirmation by the Custodian. and the proper delivery of the actions contributed, including the actions contributed. in accordance with the guaranteed delivery procedure. The final results of the tender offer will be announced and payment for the Class A common shares of BBX Capitals accepted for purchase in the tender offer will begin, promptly after the completion of the confirmation process. It is expected that the final results of the tender offer will be announced and that payment for the shares accepted in the tender offer will begin by Thursday, July 15, 2021. All shares tendered to the offer tender but not accepted for purchase (for example, due to irregularities, faults or offers otherwise determined by BBX Capital to be invalid) will be promptly returned to the bidding shareholders upon completion of the confirmation process. Shareholders who have questions or wish to obtain additional information about the tender offer may contact the information agent for the tender offer, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, LLC, at toll-free (888 ) 742-1305. About BBX Capital, Inc .: BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (ROSE: BBXIB) is a diversified Florida-based holding company whose primary holdings include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings and Renin. For more information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements. All opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans and other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company, which may cause actual results or performance to differ from those stated or implied. in forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to the tender offer described in this press release, including the fact that the results of the tender offer announced in this press release. press releases are preliminary and are subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Reference is also made to the risks and uncertainties relating to the activities, operations, business, results and financial situation of the Company and its subsidiaries, as well as to the ownership of the Company’s shares, detailed in the documents. filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (including the Risk Factors section thereof. ci) and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which can be viewed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and in the About – Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.bbxcapital.com. The Company warns that the foregoing factors are not exclusive. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are posted.

