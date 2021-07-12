Myrtle Beach drivers pay more at the pump, seasonal drop in prices could happen soon





MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Drivers in Myrtle Beach and across the country have recently seen gas prices steadily rise, but analysts believe a seasonal drop in prices could come soon. According to information from GasBuddy, gas prices in Myrtle Beach are 9.5 cents higher than last week, averaging $ 2.88 per gallon on Monday. Drivers pay 12.5 cents more than a month ago and 92.3 cents more than a year ago. GasBuddy reports that the cheapest gas station in Myrtle Beach is priced at $ 2.59 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $ 3.05 per gallon, a difference of 46 cents. Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline rose 0.5 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $ 3.13 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. They report that the national average is up five cents per gallon from a month ago and 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. While the national average has seen a slight increase over the past week, we could see some stabilization arrive at the pump as oil prices hold just below their 2021 peak last week, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. Without an additional supply of crude oil online in the coming weeks, we could see oil testing $ 80 a barrel over the next two weeks. However, with the slight drop in gasoline demand in the United States last week, we may have already seen a spike in consumption with the July 4th holiday. While the jury is still out on this, gas prices were potentially only 4-6 weeks away from the start of a seasonal decline that was likely eagerly awaited. Click here for more data from GasBuddy. Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmbfnews.com/2021/07/12/myrtle-beach-drivers-paying-more-pump-seasonal-decline-prices-could-come-soon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

