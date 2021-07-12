Ransomware: this new ransom tracker reveals how much bitcoin gangs have been paid





A security expert has launched a site to keep a public record of bitcoin payments to major ransomware gangs, such as REvil. the ransomwhe.re The site was created by Jack Cable, a security researcher who works with cyber consultancy Krebs Stamos Group and the US Defense Digital Service. ZDNet recommends

The best cyber insurance The cyber insurance industry is likely to become widespread and represents a simple cost of doing business. Here are some options to consider. Read more The Ransomwhere site is an open, participatory ransomware payment tracker, offering a breakdown of victims’ bitcoin payments to wallets linked to a dozen major ransomware variants. The payout figures can be broken down by “all time”, this year, this month and this week. SEE: Network security policy (TechRepublic Premium) Ransomware attacks are on the rise and are now the subject of debate among world leaders following the attacks on Colonial Pipeline, meat processor JBS and last week’s attack on the software management company of Kaseya company, which has seen the REvil ransomware spread to dozens of managed service providers and more than 1,000 of their customers. Over time, Mailto / Netwalker ransomware leads the ransomware pack, but isolating payments this year, the REvil / Sadinokibi that was behind the JBS attacks and Kaseya is the leader with 11.3 million payments received. REvil’s total for 2021 could increase dramatically if it receives the $ 70 million it demanded last week in the Kaseya attack. Cable joined the U.S. Agency for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security under the leadership of then-CISA Director Chris Krebs to help secure electoral systems ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections. Cable explained his motivations for building the site in a Twitter feed, noting that victim payment data may alter the response to ransomware. “Today, there is no complete public data on the total number of ransomware payments. Without this data, we cannot know the total impact of ransomware and whether certain actions change the situation,” he said. -he writes. Ransomwhere aims to fill this gap by tracking bitcoin transactions associated with ransomware groups. It’s public, so anyone can see and download the data. And it’s crowdsourced, so anyone can submit reports. ransomware with which they have been infected or otherwise observed. “ SEE:Ransomware: Paying Won’t Stop You From Getting Hit Again, Says Cyber ​​Security Chief According to an FAQ on Ransomwhe.re, Bitcoin’s payment transparency makes it easy to track payments and receiving addresses. The site calculates the US dollar value of bitcoin payments based on the exchange rate on the day a payment was made. So this is an estimate of how much victims paid, but not how much ransomware gangs sold it for.

