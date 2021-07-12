East Amory students win at scholarship game | New

Business
Most people consult their financial advisers for investment advice and strategies. Now you could find the best counselors at your local school. While working to adapt to the new educational environment, these teachers and students took virtual and hybrid learning to the next level by winning Mississippi Stock Market Game (SMG) honors.
Students at East Amory Elementary School, coached by Marcia Moore, were named the area’s elementary division winners.
Wes Gault, Luke Stanford, Mason Helton, Dane Byars and Gavynn Poole took second place in the Spring 2021 SMG Elementary School Division. Zoey Kennedy, Addison Hampton and Jack Faulkner won first place.
Simulation is one of the most effective learning tools available on the free enterprise system for students in Grades 4 to 12. The program allows teams of students to invest hypothetical $ 100,000 in the stock market over a 13-week period.
Winners are determined by the percentage of return above or below the growth of the S&P 500. The second place team outperform the S&P by 7.5% and the first place team outperform the S&P by 5.7 %.
The stock market game has always been a virtual program and has been implemented by teachers across the state in their classrooms. Now that many students are learning virtually, it is especially important that their program can be delivered virtually. We are proud of the teachers and students who made the effort to participate in the exchange session last spring. Because it’s a STEM program, it fits well into many topics, said Selena Swartzfager, president of the Mississippi Council for Economic Eeducation (MCEE).
MCEE will award prizes to each first and second place team in each region of each division.
The curriculum used in the SMG correlates with Mississippi College and Career-Ready standards and meets the criteria for a STEM program. Teachers report that math scores increase when SMG is used in the classroom.
SMG is an online education program used in thousands of classrooms across the country to help teach math, social studies, business, economics, and language skills. Students in grades 4 to 12 are part of teams and manage a simulated investment portfolio during the school year. MCEE is doing what it can to support educators in this new environment.
SMG is made possible through the support of more than 600 securities companies, combined with local support in schools and communities. It is the only stock market simulation supported by the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market.
Sponsors of the Spring 2021 SMG program are Atmos Energy, Bank First, BancorpSouth, CFA Society Mississippi, Coast Electric Community Trust, Entergy, Ingalls Ship Building, Regions Bank, Sifma Foundation and Trustmark National Bank.
