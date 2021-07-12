VIA’s Ocean will resume its weekly round trips in August

MONTREAL VIA Rail Canada has announced that it will relaunch its last suspended line on Wednesday August 11, when the former tri-weekly ocean leaves Halifax, Nova Scotia for Montreal for the first time since March 2020. The first return of overnight stays eastbound is scheduled for Sunday August 15th.

The service is finally resuming due to the gradual reopening of provinces and recent developments related to health measures in the region, according to a company statement released on Friday.

As previously announced, the latest ocean the iteration will be a mix of Renaissance sleeping cars of European design; a Renaissance restaurant flanked by two service cars with snack bars, lounge area and accessible bedrooms; and stainless steel equipment built by Budd (referred to by VIA as HEP-1 and HEP-2) dating from 1955. These will include economy coaches, a Castle berth for on-board service personnel and a baggage car.

An empty Renaissance van will also be in the composition to serve as a safety buffer between the two types of equipment; this would prevent the more robust Budd cars from telescoping into occupied Renaissance cars in the event of a derailment. The car was once positioned to provide passage for others Castle cars, which have duplex rooms, bedrooms, a living room (VIA cabin for 3) and a to park observation dome-lounge-sleeper.

However, since VIA has lost access to a non-owned loop track at the Port of Halifax, the train cannot turn at the Halifax station at the end of the section. VIA at least temporarily withdraws the to park rather than having it run in one direction next to the locomotives, which will run back to back and run around the convoy in Halifax for the return trip to Montreal. Since Renaissance coach seats cannot be rotated, this is also the reason why HEP-1 stainless steel coaches replace.

A spokesperson for VIA confirmed The trains News Wire which, unlike the Canadian, when breakfast and dinner are served in the restaurant, meals for sleeping car passengers will be provided in the cabin only and must be taken in the cabin. As is the case on the Canadian and corridor trains, coach passengers can order food to their seats from carts, but lounge space is off limits.

A reservation system notice offers this caveat: Due to COVID-19, we have had to make changes to our on-board services and our overall experience. While the full inventory will remain available on these trains after October 1, 2021, as the date approaches, we will notify customers as soon as it becomes clear which service will actually be possible depending on how the pandemic evolves.

In last week’s statement, VIA President and CEO Cynthia Garneau said the gradual return to service in the region is necessary because to follow and comply with directives and recommendations from public health authorities and provincial governments, we could not provide our passengers with the service and frequencies offered under normal circumstances.

The resumption of service follows the model VIA has chosen over the past year with all trips outside the Quebec City-Windsor corridor in Ontario, where the company has periodically reinstated additional daily frequencies. Other services, such as Toronto-Vancouver, BC Canadian and remote service trains operating in rural British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec still make only one weekly round trip.

The exception is the VIA Winnipeg-The Pas-Thompson-Churchill, Manitoba service, which maintained its pre-pandemic schedules to serve rural communities without other surface transportation options.

Communities served by night ocean have routes but little choice of public mobility, so trains ahead of the six-day-a-week or three-week schedules look more like what VIA offers in Manitoba rather than on the Canadians four-day trip to several provinces. It is probably the Oceans long-term health and relevance depend on how quickly VIA can restore more frequencies.