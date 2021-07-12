Sydney COVID exposure sites swell as residents of Bondi unit block are put in isolation





Nearly 30 locations, including several Woolworths and Coles supermarkets, as well as a Bunnings warehouse, have been added to Sydney’s growing list of COVID-19 exposure sites.

The number of COVID-19 exposure sites in Sydney has increased by nearly 30, with several Woolworths and Coles supermarkets added to the list, as well as a visa agency in the city’s southwest. New South Wales Health named 26 new areas of concern Monday afternoon, as residents of a unit block in Bondi were asked to quarantine for 14 days after eight people in five households tested positive. The sites are spread across Sydney’s southeast, southwest, downtown and western suburbs, with several locations in the Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains also identified as having been visited by infected people. The growing list of exposure sites comes after NSW recorded 112 locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Monday. The cases identified in Bondi’s apartment prompted NSW public health official Dr Kerry Chant to remind residents of the importance of wearing masks. “It is a reminder of the risk Covid poses and why we demand masks in common areas inside residential premises, and also discourage social gatherings or any gatherings between groups of households in these buildings,” said Dr Chant . “Even if you are going to do your garbage disposal, please also consider this a risk and make sure you have your mask on and keep that social distance.” The following locations have been listed as places of close contact, meaning anyone who visited on the specified dates and time required to get tested immediately and self-isolate for 14 days: Australian Visa Now, 2A / 4 Alan Street, Fairfield – Monday July 5 from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm; Tuesday July 6 9:30 am – 4:30 pm; Wednesday July 7 9:30 am – 4:30 pm; Thursday July 8 9:30 am – 4:30 pm; Friday July 9 9:30 am – 4:30 pm; Saturday July 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Law and Order Office Work, 31 Spencer Street, Fairfield -Monday July 5 from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm; Tuesday July 6 9:30 am – 4:30 pm; Wednesday July 7 9:30 am – 4:30 pm; Thursday July 8 9:30 am – 4:30 pm; Friday July 9 9:30 am – 4:30 pm; Saturday July 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Medical Center, 479 Burwood Road, Belmore – Monday July 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Ms. Fields, Roselands Shopping Center, 24 Roselands Drive, Roselands – Thursday July 1 from 10:30 am to 10:45 am; Saturday July 3 7 am – 7:10 am; Monday July 5 10:30 a.m. – 10:40 a.m. The following locations have been listed as occasional contact locations and anyone who has visited on the dates and times specified should immediately self-isolate and get tested until a negative result is received: Boulevarde Pharmacy 176 The Boulevarde, Fairfield Heights – Saturday July 10 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Babylon Bakery 187 The Boulevarde, Fairfield Heights – Saturday July 10 from 12:45 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.

McGraths Hill BMX Track Bismarck Street, McGraths Hill – Wednesday July 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Riverview Shopping Center, 227 George Street, Windsor – Wednesday, July 7, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Lazezza Kebab Bakery Grills, 8 Morts Road, Mortdale – Wednesday July 7 from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PRD Real Estate, 71-73 Scott Street, Liverpool – Wednesday July 7th from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Friday July 9 from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Saturday July 10 from 8:30 am to 9:15 am.

Asal Sweet Patisserie, Shop 4, 196-200 Merrylands Road, Merrylands. Thursday July 8 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Australian Post Office, Eastgate Shopping Center, Shop 28, 71-73 Spring Street, Bondi Junction – Friday July 9 from 3:50 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Café in Lewers, 86 River Road, Emu Plains – Tuesday July 6 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday July 7 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday July 8 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday July 9 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Woolworths, Lennox Shopping Center Corner of Great Western Highway and Lawson Street, Emu Plains – Tuesday July 6 from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Against Continental Deli, Glenbrook Village 31 Park Street, Glenbrook – Tuesday July 6 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Take Away Joint, Shop 6 / 31-33 Ross Street, Glenbrook – Tuesday July 6 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Harvey Norman, Penrith Homemaker Center Wolseley Street and Mulgoa Road, Jamisontown – Tuesday July 6 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gray Gums Bottlemart, Blaikie Road and Mulgoa Road, Jamisontown – Tuesday July 6 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tins and Wood, 3/12 Tindale Street, Penrith – Wednesday July 7 from 5:20 p.m. to 5:40 p.m.

Caltex Gas Station, 1413 Elizabeth Drive, Kemps Creek – Thursday July 8. 4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Woolworths Fairfield Heights, 186 The Boulevarde, Fairfield Heights – Thursday July 8 from 5:40 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. Thursday July 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday July 10 from 12:40 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.

Coles Pyrmont, 50-72 Union Street and Edward Street, Pyrmont – Monday July 5 from 1 p.m. to 1.20 p.m.

Coles Kareela, Corner of Bates Drive and Freya Street, Kareela – Wednesday July 7 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Anyone who has visited the following locations at the specified times and dates should watch for symptoms and be tested if they appear and self-isolate until a negative result is received: Bunnings Hoxton Park, Corner Cowpasture Road and Airfield Drive, Hoxton Park – Thursday July 8 from 11:10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Irish Convenience Store, Shop 2 / 310-330 Oxford Street, Bondi Junction – Saturday July 10 from 9:55 am to 11:05 am. Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian warned on Monday that the lockdown of Greater Sydney could be extended beyond a third week. “(Ending the lockdown) depends on how quickly our community responds to contagious cases in the community. It really depends on us,” she said. “Yesterday we had at least 34 cases where people were contagious, we understand, throughout their illness. Now that’s the number we need to get as close to zero as possible.”

