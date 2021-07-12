Pre-market inventory: Richard Branson has hit space. Investors are thrilled





Galactic Virgo SPCE What is happening: theThe founder’s flight over the weekend aboard a spacecraft he helped finance was a historic moment for the commercial space industry. The emerging sector has for years sought to make space tourism a viable activity.

That moment has not yet arrived. But Branson’s journey fuels optimism. Virgin Galactic shares are up more than 7% in pre-market on Monday. Shares had already climbed 107% year-to-date, valuing the company at nearly $ 12 billion.

In a note to customers last week, Cowen analysts said they were bullish on Virgin Galactic, citing its test flight schedule and regulatory approvals.

With Branson’s trip in the books, Cowen said he was “more positive about the prospects for a successful commercial spaceflight program in 2022,” noting that the “visibility, the company’s marketing programs [and] ticket sales should support [its] valuation ”, even if it remains unprofitable.

Gut check: In the first three months of 2020, Virgin Galactic recorded a net loss of $ 130 million, up from $ 74 million in the previous quarter. But space stocks are becoming more and more popular, especially among ordinary investors. According to Vanda Research, Virgin Galactic is currently the fourth most bought stock among retail investors. Further hype could be sparked by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who plans to take his own space trip July 20 aboard a rocket made by his private company Blue Origin. Space infrastructure stocks could also be rally ready. Last month, Goldman Sachs launched the cover for Maxar Technologies, which specializes in high-resolution terrestrial imagery, with a “buy” rating. Stocks are down more than 7% this year to $ 35.67, but Goldman believes they could hit $ 52 in the next 12 months. “Earth observation data and analytics are a growing priority for governments and commercial customers,” said analyst Noah Poponak. “New competitors are entering this market but we believe they are far behind [Maxar]. “ Meanwhile, money is pouring into the industry. According to PitchBook data, there are now at least eight space technology companies that have completed or are planning to go public by merging with “blank check” companies. This is the route Virgin Galactic took to go public in 2019. Space tech startups raised $ 5.5 billion in venture capital funding last year. Per PitchBook, it was a record and 2021 is on the way to surpassing it. Beijing tech crackdown intensifies after Didi IPO Beijing is expand control on the tech sector after Didi’s disastrous New York public offering, as the path for Chinese companies to raise funds abroad narrows. The latest: This weekend, the country’s powerful internet watchdog proposed that any company with data on more than one million users seek approval before listing their shares overseas . Companies may also be required to submit financial documents for review prior to an offer, reports my CNN Business colleague Laura He. The Cyberspace Administration of China has raised concerns over whether data and personal information held by companies trying to register abroad could be “affected, controlled or maliciously exploited by governments. foreigners ”. The agency said it would seek “public opinion” on the draft rules before they are officially adopted. Setback: The rules are the latest step in China’s growing crackdown on tech companies, which escalated following the botched listing of ridesharing service Didi on the New York Stock Exchange late last month. Didi’s initial public offering raised $ 4.4 billion, marking the largest initial public offering in the United States by a Chinese company since 2014. But the company’s stock price plummeted last week after China announced it would ban Didi from app stores in the country, saying it poses cybersecurity risks and violates privacy. laws. The CAC punished Didi even more on Friday, banning 25 of the company’s other apps, accusing them of breaking laws on the collection and use of personal information. Didi said on Saturday he would comply with the regulator’s demands and “rectify his problems.” Investor Snapshot: Didi’s stock recovered some of its recent losses in New York on Friday, closing at around $ 12 a share. Even so, it’s below its IPO price of $ 14, the equivalent of about $ 9.6 billion in lost market value. Didi is not the only title under pressure. Over the weekend, the State Administration of Market Regulation blocked Tencent’s plan to merge two of China’s top video game streaming sites, Huya and Douyu. Tencent shares fell 2% Monday in Hong Kong, adding to losses that have been mounting for months. Watch this space: The Wall Street Journal also reported on Monday that TikTok owner ByteDance shelved plans to pursue a public offering earlier this year after regulators warned he faced security risks Datas. Goldman Sachs got it wrong about the Euro The result of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final was bad news for longtime fans of the England football team and for Goldman Sachs strategists who had been make predictions for the tournament The investment bank predicted that England had a 58% chance of beating Italy. It would have been the country’s first victory in a major tournament in 55 years. According to the Goldman Sachs model, the Three Lions were to claim a 2-1 overtime victory. Instead, the team lost to Italy on penalties. Conclusion: The European economic team had initially predicted that Belgium would win the tournament. Italy beat Belgium in the quarter-finals. Goldman also mistakenly chose Spain to defeat Italy in the semi-finals. Better luck next time for England and for those with the numbers on Wall Street. following Goldman Sachs SG JPMorgan Chase JPM PepsiCo DYNAMISM Coming tomorrow: Profits season kicks off with results fromand

