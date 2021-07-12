Equitas and Ujjivan SFBs share push on RBI directive





Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank surged on BSE on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India allowed SFBs and respective holding companies to apply for the merger scheme. The Equitas SFB script closed up 7.3% at 69.85 each on BSE on Monday. Likewise, shares of Ujjivan SFB ended with a gain of 1.48% to 30.95 each on BSE. In a July 10 stock exchange filing, Equitas SFB said it would take steps to finalize the merger scheme, submit it to the Bank’s and EHL’s boards of directors for approval, and take other steps. RBI in its communication dated July 9, 2021 allowed the bank to approach RBI, seeking approval of the Scheme of Amalgamation. RBI also indicated that any non-objection, if and when given on the merger scheme, would be without prejudice to RBI’s powers to take action, if any, for violation of the licensing guidelines or terms and license conditions, or any other applicable instruction, Equitas SFB had stated. Likewise, Ujjivan SFB had also stated that it would take the necessary steps to merge Ujjivan Financial Services with the bank in accordance with applicable laws and guidelines. RBI empty its letter dated July 9, 2021 informed the said Association that it has decided to allow the small finance banks and the respective holding companies to apply for the merger of a holding company with small financial banks … the date beginning of activity of the small financing bank, he had indicated in a stock market file. Under RBI guidelines, a promoter of an SFB may exit or cease to be a promoter after the mandatory initial five-year blocking period, depending on the regulatory and oversight comfort of the RBI and SEBI regulations at That connection at that time. In the case of Equitas SFB, the initial promoter block expires on September 4, 2021. … the bank had asked RBI if a plan to merge the promoter and the holding company, Equitas Holdings Limited, with the bank, resulting in the exit of the promoter, could be submitted to RBI for approval, before the expiration of said five years, to take effect after the expiration of the promoter’s initial lockdown, he said. According to Ujjivan SFB, the Association of Small Finance Banks of India in April made a statement to RBI on the dilution of the promoter’s stake asking it to give SFBs pre-approval in principle for a reverse merger with their respective holding companies. at the end of the first five years from the date of commencement of activity.

