Taiwan stocks end higher, helped by tech stocks





Taipei, July 12 (CNA) Taiwan stocks rallied on Monday after US markets posted large gains late last week, allaying fears that a global economic recovery would be thwarted by an increase in cases of COVID-19 around the world, dealers said. Gains were limited, however, after the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s benchmark Taiex broke the 17,900 point mark, triggering sales almost everywhere, especially in some stocks in the old economy. they stated. The Taiex finished up 152.85 points, or 0.87%, to 17,814.33, after moving between 17,759.90 and 17,947.90. The turnover amounted to NT $ 554.08 billion (US $ 19.79 billion). The Taiex opened around 1% on strong stock performance last Friday in the United States, where three major indices hit all-time highs amid easing economic concerns, brokers said. Gains in large-cap tech stocks then helped push the Taiex above 17,900 before some investors turned to sell, abandoning shipping stocks, to limit the rally, they said. . The electronics sector rose 1.36% to close at 834.84 after hitting a high of 837.77, while the transport sector, where many heavy shipping vehicles are traded, fell by 0.31% to end at 345.41, after a high of 366.50. “On Friday, US Treasury yields stopped falling as investors shifted their funds to the equity market, indicating lessening concerns about the economy,” said Alex Huang, analyst at Mega International Investment Services Corp. He was referring to a 1.3% rebound in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday after falling 0.75% on Thursday. “In Taiwan, the market has followed suit today as the tech sector has been boosted by rotary buying after recent consolidation,” Huang said. “Today’s rebound has left the market in better technical health after falling 1.15% on Friday.” After a 2.28% increase in its U.S. certificates of deposit, contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the most weighted stock in the local market, rose 1.54% to close at NT $ 593.00. But as TSMC announced a new sales record in June, “Investors await TSMC’s investor conference on Thursday for a clearer picture of its business outlook. Thus, the stock still faces strong technical resistance ahead of 600 NT. $ at the moment, “Huang said. Interest in TSMC has spread to other semiconductor stocks. United Microelectronics Corp., a smaller contract chipmaker, closed up 1.92% at NT $ 53.20, and IC designer MediaTek Inc. rose 1.74% to close at 935 .00 NT $. Also in the electronics sector, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. rose 0.88% to close at NT $ 115.00, while Largan Precision Co., a lens supplier for smartphones for Apple Inc., fell 1.34% to close at NT $ 2,950.00. “Shipping stocks were largely under pressure in the afternoon as investors stalled previous gains, but buying could pick up as the industry is expected to continue to benefit from a capacity shortage,” said Huang. Among them, Evergreen Marine Corp., Taiwan’s largest container shipper, fell 2.14% to close at NT $ 183.00, while rival Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. finished unchanged at NT $ 195.50, and bulk shipper Sincere Navigation Corp. lost 5.31%. to close at NT $ 46.40. In the steel sector, China Steel Corp., Taiwan’s largest steel supplier, lost 0.39% to close at NT $ 37.90, and Kao Hsing Chang Iron & Steel Corp. fell 1.54% to close at NT $ 26.45, while Tung Ho Steel Enterprise Crop. finished unchanged at NT $ 53.00. “Only if the tech sector continues to attract large purchases with TSMC as an anchor, will the Taiex surpass 17,900 or even 18,000 points in the short term,” said Huang. According to the TWSE, foreign institutional investors bought a net NT $ 15.47 billion of shares in the market on Monday. (By Frances Huang) Final element / s

