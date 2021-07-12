Business
Alzamend Neuro, Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell Today
TAMPA, Florida – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (Alzamen or the Company), a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its chairman of the board, William B. Horne, its CEO, Stephan Jackman and its founder and chairman emeritus, Milton Todd Ault, III, will join the members of management, board of directors of the company The directors and founding shareholders will ring the opening bell on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. The opening ceremony of the bell celebrates Alzamend’s recent listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
The ceremony will begin around 9:15 a.m.ET and can be viewed live on https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Nasdaq/), and on CNBC, https://www.cnbc.com/opening-bell/.
Mr Jackman said the IPO is an important milestone Alzamend has taken for its shareholders, associates and all those who continue to suffer from the debilitating effects of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. . The Company has raised gross proceeds of approximately $ 14.4 million that will fund both operations and human clinical trials expected to take place later in 2021 and beyond. We recently submitted our IND application for our therapeutics, AL001, using funding from our initial public offering, and look forward to continuing to advance our proprietary pipeline.
Alzamends’ mission is to help the Alzheimer’s disease community by supporting the full lifecycle of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease treatment and cure product development, driven by the belief that a strong research support is the foundation for true innovation. Dementia is not a normal part of aging, and many symptoms can indicate cognitive and neurological problems. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. This disease deprives people of their loved ones, as memories are erased and personalities are diminished. Alzamends’ vision statement sums up its mission well: Together, we can make Alzheimer’s disease just a memory !.
The economic impact of Alzheimer’s disease can be as devastating as the emotional stress. Over 47 million people worldwide are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, including over 6.2 million in the United States, two-thirds of whom are women. The lifetime cost of care for a patient with Alzheimer’s disease is estimated at $ 374,000 in the United States. Alzheimer AssociationAlzheimer’s disease and dementia deaths are estimated to have increased by more than 16% in 2021 due to COVID-19. In 2021, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia will cost the United States an estimated $ 355 billion, with costs expected to run into the trillions over the next 25 years. In addition, Medicare and Medicaid are expected to pay about $ 239 billion, or 67% of the treatment and long-term care costs associated with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, plus $ 79 billion in disbursements. Eleven million Americans provide an estimated 15.3 billion hours of unpaid care per year, valued at $ 257 billion, for these patients, two-thirds of whom are women and one-third are girls, according to the Alzheimers Association. .
About Alzamend Neuro
We are a preclinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. With our two current and future product candidates, we aim to bring treatments or cures to the market at a reasonable cost as quickly as possible. Our current pipeline consists of two new therapeutic drug candidates, AL001 – a patented ionic co-crystal technology providing a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline and salicylate, and AL002 – a patented method using a cell sensitized to a mutant peptide as a vaccine. cell-based therapy that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immune system to fight Alzheimer’s disease. Our two product candidates are licensed under exclusive worldwide royalty-bearing licenses.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend on or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “belief”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “estimates” , “” Expects “,” intends “,” strategy “,” future “,” opportunity “,” may “,” will “,” should “,” could “,” potential “or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Alzamend does not undertake to update them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement due to various factors. Further information, including potential risk factors, that could affect Alzamends’ business and financial results are included in the documents filed by Alzamends with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All files are available on www.sec.gov and on the Alzamends website at www.AlzamendNeuro.com.
