New York City REIT Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Release Date





NEW YORK, July 12, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) (“NYC” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 12 2021 before the start of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021, starting at 10:00 a.m.ET, to discuss the first quarter results and comment on the performance of the company. The call will be led by the NYC management team and a question-and-answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks. Calling instructions for the conference call and replay are described below. This conference call will also be webcast live on the Internet and will be available for viewing by all interested parties through the NYC website, www.newyorkcityreit.com, in the “Investor Relations” section. To listen to the call live, please visit the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at least 15 minutes before the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the New York website. Conference call details Live call

Call (toll free): (866) 211-4952

International call: (873) 415-0249

Conference number: 7023745 Resumption of the conference *

National calls (toll free): (800) 585-8367

International call: (416) 621-4642

Conference number: 7023745 * Available from 1 p.m. ET on August 12, 2021 through November 12, 2021. About New York City REIT, Inc. New York City REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded REIT with a portfolio of high quality commercial real estate located in the five boroughs of New York City. Additional information about NYC can be found on its website at www.newyorkcityreit.com. Forward-looking statements Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could lead to materially different results. In addition, words such as “may”, “will”, “research”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “Would” or similar expressions indicate a forward-looking statement, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Position and Results of Operations” sections of the most recent annual report. NYC on Form 10- K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 29, 2021, NYC’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 filed on May 13, 2021, and all other filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission after this date, as these risks, uncertainties and other material factors may be updated from time to time in subsequent NYC reports. In addition, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and NYC makes no commitment to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unforeseen events or changes in future operating results over time, unless required by law. The story continues See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005059/en/ Contacts Investor Relations

[email protected]

(866) 902-0063

