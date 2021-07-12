Rothermere family could take private Daily Mail





Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) which owns the Daily Mail, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and Metro said in a declaration Monday that the Rothermere family is considering a deal to privatize the press group.

the sale of the insurance business of the company and the This would be part of a larger restructuring that would includethe sale of the insurance business of the company and the New York List of the used car dealership Cazoo, in which DMGT has a 20% stake.

Shares of the company climbed 3.5% in London after the announcement. If the sale and listing of Cazoo continues, Rothermere’s holding company “would be ready to make a possible cash offer” that values ​​the group’s remaining assets at 810 million ($ 1.1 billion), DMGT said. The Rothermere family already owns just over a third of DMGT and 100% of the voting rights of the company.

The potential deal would put the Daily Mail and its sister titles in the hands of 53-year-old billionaire Lord Rothermere. Jonathan Harmsworth, whose great-grandfather founded the newspaper empire.

Rothermere has a reputation for staying out of editorial affairs and reiterated his commitment to the company’s newsrooms on Monday in an email to staff, part of which was shared with CNN Business. “We want to reassure you that if this continues, business continues as usual,” said the memo, co-signed by DMGT CEO Paul Zwillenberg and CFO Tim Collier. “While there are changes related to our corporate structure, what will not change is our commitment to both maintain long-term value by investing throughout the cycle, as well as a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, ”he continued. “This means that DMG Media is and will remain the cornerstone of the group.” Rothermere is known to be a big fan of the band’s newspapers but admires them from afar. According to the late Peter Preston, who was editor of The Guardian for two decades, Rothermere “prefers to stay in the shadows and let his editors handle it.” “He doesn’t dictate a line”, Preston wrote in a 2016 profile in The Guardian, pointing to the diametrically opposed views on Brexit taken by the Daily Mail, which supported Britain’s exit from the European Union, and the Mail on Sunday, which pleaded in favor of remaining a member, as proof of this editorial independence. When longtime Daily Mail editor-in-chief Paul Dacre resigned in 2018 he also praised Rothermere for giving him “the freedom to ride without interference”. Concentrated media ownership Wealthy families have long-standing newspapers , especially in the United States. The Washington Post was owned by the Graham family before it was sold to Jeff Bezos from Amazon . The Bancroft’s inherited the Wall Street Journal, which they then sold to Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., and the Ochs-Sulzberger family controls the publicly traded New York Times. Nonetheless, the potential deal with Rothermere will further strengthen the concentration of ownership in the UK media, especially among its powerful tabloid press. A recent report by the Media Reform Coalition, a lobby group, shows that just three companies account for 90% of print sales, up from 71% in 2015. These are the Daily Mail Group, Murdoch’s News UK, which publishes The Sun, and Reach Plc, which publishes the Mirror and the Express. When online readers are included, these three companies dominate 80% of the market, according to the report, which describes the extent of media concentration across Britain as “an important issue for any modern democracy”. “Concentrated ownership creates conditions in which wealthy individuals and organizations can accumulate vast political and economic power and distort the media landscape to suit their interests,” the report says. The Daily Mail and Metro are the second and third largest British newspapers respectively, with a combined daily circulation in 2020 of nearly 1.8 million, according to the report, which cites data from the Audit Bureau of Circulations. The Sun remains the country’s largest newspaper, with an average daily circulation of 1.1 million last year, according to the report.

