Exchanges struggle to capture ETF volumes from RFQ platforms

There has been a boom in ETF volumes on stock exchanges in Europe since the coronavirus pandemic, however, request-to-quote (RFQ) platforms such as Tradeweb and Bloomberg continue to dominate as traders prioritize ease of execution. compared to the fragmented nature of the forex industry. .

Last year, exchanges such as record increases in ETF volumes were reported, with the London Stock Exchange seeing a 50% increase in orders, which raised questions as to whether investors were moving away RFQ platforms and systematic internalisers.

However, a closer look at the data reveals that the rapid increase in trading volumes is only consistent with the entire European ETF market. According to Invesco data, trading volumes have accounted for around 25-30% of total secondary market transactions for UCITS ETFs since 2019.

As Jim Goldie, Head of ETF Capital Markets, EMEA and Indexed Strategies at Invesco, said: While we have certainly seen trading volumes increase in recent months, we have seen a similar increase in OTC volumes. over-the-counter (OTC). report has not changed much.

Echoing his view, Jason Xavier, head of EMEA ETF capital markets at Franklin Templeton, said bidding volumes still dominate the European ETF market as institutional investors who execute through brokers favor bidding platforms.

The introduction of MiFID II in early 2018 was the catalyst for the increased volumes of ETFs executed through RFQ platforms. As part of the large-scale directive, the aim was to increase the number of ETF trades on the stock exchange with the aim of increasing overall market transparency.

However, this attempt to push liquidity into enlightened markets drove volumes to RFQ platforms and systematic internalisers (Sis) rather than to exchanges.

The main challenge facing stock exchanges is fragmentation. There are more than 25 exchanges in Europe, which means it becomes expensive for trading desks to be registered on all major exchanges to access and take advantage of liquidity.

Steps are being taken to address this fragmentation with a number of large acquisitions taking place over the past year, including the purchase of Borsa Italiana by Euronexts and the acquisition by SIX Swiss Exchanges of the stock exchange. Spanish Bolsas y Mercados Espaoles (BME).

While companies may be required to trade the US dollar quote of an ETF on the LSE and the Euro quote on Deutsche Boerse, the pan-European nature of RFQ platforms allows them to offer all available quotes from a ETF given.

As a result, the trend has been for large investment firms to automate their RFQ workflow, allowing them to send all their ETF orders through Bloomberg or Tradeweb without having to deal with intermediaries such as banks or be registered. as a member of the scholarship.

For Frank Mohr, Managing Director, Head of ETF Sales Trading at Societe Generale, the simplicity of RFQ trading is the reason the flow has not yet been transferred to the exchanges.

Because there is so much discussion, everyone minds their own business, Mohr said. The advantage of RFQ platforms is that they are pan-European and have direct access to trading companies on the buy side.

This was highlighted by Will Askew, senior trader at Nutmeg, who said multiple listings on multiple exchanges was a problem.

It is preferable for us to deal with a counterparty who can, behind this order, take advantage of the liquidity and offer us a better price. It makes sense that they have access to all the pools as they see a constant flow throughout the day, he said.

Additionally, Askew added prices can often be better when working over-the-counter and bilaterally with market makers.

When companies place an order through the bidding, there are many market makers offering a price and the broker can select the best one for the clients.

Mohr said the RFQ platforms have created a pleasant environment as brokers are able to implement their clients’ best execution practices in one location.

In the eyes of the regulator, RFQ platforms still meet clients’ best execution requirements, added Invescos Goldie.

Best execution?

As the European ETF market continues to grow, there are a growing number of options for better execution. One of those methods, as Chris Gooch, Head of ETFs, Index Sales and Business Development, EMEA, at Citi, has pointed out is agency.

Through the brokerage firm, clients can benefit from direct trading of the underlying assets and reduce their cost of execution and impact by not paying significant risk premiums which are factored into the calls for ‘offers by market makers when trading on the basis of risk, Gooch explained.

This can be particularly beneficial when executing larger ETF orders which are becoming more and more common in the booming market.

When trading larger, more esoteric exposures, we have seen clients move away from RFQs and adopt an agency execution method on the underlying ETF basket, Gooch added.

In addition, despite the simplicity of execution on RFQ platforms, as in all areas of finance, there is no one-size-fits-all solution and there are times when trading on the stock market brings benefits.

One development that has taken place in recent years has been for some exchanges to offer their own RFQ trading such as LSE and Deutsche Boerse.

The benefit of this, in the case of LSEs, Goldie said, is that its bidding will adopt an order book sweep that allows client bidding orders to interact with liquidity in the market. the stock market via hidden limit orders.

It should be noted that while RFQ platforms certainly add value in certain circumstances, they should not be seen as a catch-all for ETF trading and best execution does not always equal best price. , he continued.

Askew agreed and added that as the ETF market in Europe matures, the shift to increased volumes on the exchange will benefit investors.

[On-exchange volumes] brings with it reduced counterparty risk, increased transparency and generally more certainty and security than OTC transactions, he argued.

Goldie added: It remains to be seen whether we will continue to see more clients trading using ETF algorithms or trading RFQ platforms, however, there is certainly a place for RFQs and exchanges in the market. ETF trading.

Ultimately, it all comes down to clients’ investment goals and access to particular trading venues and options, both on the exchange and over-the-counter.

