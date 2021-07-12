NY COVID by: Monday July 12, 2021

NEW YORK Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York State and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, as well as information from local authorities.

Latest COVID vaccine in New York

Total vaccine doses administered – 21,577,298

Total doses of vaccine administered in the last 24 hours – 20,895

Total doses of vaccine administered in the past seven days – 244,967

Percentage of New Yorkers aged 18 and over with at least one dose of vaccine – 70.5%

Percentage of New Yorkers aged 18 and over with a completed vaccine series – 65.1%

Percentage of New Yorkers aged 18 and over with at least one dose of vaccine (CDC) – 73.3%

Percentage of New Yorkers aged 18 and over with a complete immunization series (CDC) – 66.7%

Percentage of all New Yorkers with at least one dose of vaccine – 58.7%

Percentage of all New Yorkers with a completed vaccine series – 54.0%

Percentage of all New Yorkers with at least one dose of vaccine (CDC) – 61.1%

Percentage of all New Yorkers with a complete immunization series (CDC) – 55.3%

Update: New COVID Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths in New York

Test results reported Sunday – 51,890

Positive total – 573

Positive percent of a day – 1.10%

Seven-day mean percent positive – 0.88%

Hospitalization of patients – 348

Intensive care patients – 78

Intensive care patients with intubation – 36

New deaths from COVID – 1

Total number of deaths – 43,011

Mayor de Blasio provides NYC COVID-19 update

Vaccines in New York

Safe Summer NYC in action

NYPD, Department of Youth Community Development and other partners bringing together officers and kids ages 11-18 for basketball games 100 gymnasiums in the five arrondissements 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday all night



New York Restaurant Week

Daily indicators

An increase in positivity, but hospitalizations remain low, according to the mayor

COVID hospitalizations: 78 (6% positivity rate)

Hospitalization rate per 100,000, 7-day average (NYS): 0.28

New COVID-19 cases reported on average over 7 days (including probable cases): 328

7-day moving average: 1.27%

Will a COVID vaccine booster be necessary? Fauci says it’s too early to tell

The government’s top infectious disease expert said on Sunday it was entirely conceivable that Americans might need a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months, but it is too much. early for the government to recommend another injection.

NY sees continued rise in COVID positivity rate as delta concerns rise

After weeks of declining COVID-19 data in New York City, the Empire State is seeing its positivity rate rise.

On Friday, the seven-day statistical positivity rate was 0.79%, down from 0.63% a week ago. On June 15, when the state reached its 70% vaccination rate and abandoned most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, the seven-day positivity rate was 0.40%.

Closure of the Javits Center vaccination site

There is an electronic notice board outside the Javits Center that displays two messages: proud to have been your immunization center and over 646,000 vaccines administered. But it’s the sign on the front doors that says it all: the Javits Center vaccination site is now closed.

Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need masks, CDC says

Vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines.

Pfizer will ask for OK for the 3rd dose of vaccine; blows always protect

Pfizer is set to seek US permission for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying on Thursday that another injection within 12 months could significantly boost immunity and possibly help ward off the latest disturbing mutant of the coronavirus.

The mayor unveils New York’s academic stimulus plan

Mayor Bill de Blasio this week unveiled a plan that would help jumpstart academic success for all New York City students.

Fans banned from the Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

Fans have been banned from the postponed pandemic Tokyo Olympics, which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Thursday after meeting with the IOC and Japanese organizers.

Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million amid vaccination rush

The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million on Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant.

99% of COVID deaths in the United States are unvaccinated people: Fauci

The Americas’ leading infectious disease expert says about 99.2% of recent deaths from COVID-19 in the United States involved unvaccinated people. And Dr Anthony Fauci says it’s really sad and tragic that most of them are preventable and preventable.

New York Chief Justice, family got preferential COVID-19 testing at home, official says

New York Chief Justice Janet DiFiore and some relatives received COVID-19 tests from the state at her private residence on Long Island last summer after a family member tested positive, said a responsible for the state court.

Why unvaccinated people still have to wear a mask in New York

The state of emergency in New York City may have ended, but the state Department of Health remains cautious about the spread of COVID-19.

On the same day the state of emergency expired, the DOH re-enacted some emergency regulations that would allow the agency and local health departments to respond quickly should another spike in COVID cases occur, such as its Surge and Flex strategy and requiring masks in public for unvaccinated people.

Worker shortage bigger than pandemic unemployment, experts say

The labor shortage is a combination of several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, a change in the economy and changes in the demographics of the workforce, experts say.

Free health insurance included in the stimulus benefits for the unemployed

In addition to stimulus checks of $ 1,400 and monthly child tax credit payments, the US bailout offers another big benefit to those eligible for unemployment assistance this year: free health care.

Essential Workers Monument to change location and stay in Battery Park City

A monument honoring the efforts of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic will change location after residents of Battery Park City were unhappy with where it was originally to be built.

Workers reap the edge as companies scramble to hire

With the economy growing rapidly as the pandemic reopens, many employers are increasingly desperate to hire. Yet the evidence suggests that as a group, the unemployed do not feel the same urgency to take a job.

Return concert in New York: Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson among the performers

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson will be giving a big homecoming concert in New York City, scheduled to celebrate the city’s post-COVID reopening.

Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?

Yes, but not as much as if you had both doses. Experts recommend getting the full vaccine, especially with the emergence of disturbing coronavirus mutations such as the delta variant first identified in India.

States Reluctant to Adopt Digital Verification of COVID Vaccines

Customers who wish to drink wine, dine, and relax listening to live music at City Winerys flagship restaurant in New York City must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter. But this is not required at most other dining establishments in the city. And this is not necessary at other City Winery sites in the United States.

If City Winery tried to do such a thing at their premises in Atlanta and Nashville, we wouldn’t have to do anything because so many people are fundamentally against it, CEO Michael Dorf said.

Free vaccines

New York, New Jersey, and several businesses across the country offer incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks, and discounts.

Latest official figures

As of Monday, there were 2,103,804 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 43,011 deaths, according to state data.

COVID-19 timeline: How the novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others in the event of a coronavirus outbreak

The New York State coronavirus hotline is 1-888-364-3065; information is also published here