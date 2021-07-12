NY COVID by: Monday July 12, 2021

Suggest a correction
NEW YORK Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York State and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, as well as information from local authorities.
The government’s top infectious disease expert said on Sunday it was entirely conceivable that Americans might need a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months, but it is too much. early for the government to recommend another injection.
After weeks of declining COVID-19 data in New York City, the Empire State is seeing its positivity rate rise.
On Friday, the seven-day statistical positivity rate was 0.79%, down from 0.63% a week ago. On June 15, when the state reached its 70% vaccination rate and abandoned most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, the seven-day positivity rate was 0.40%.
There is an electronic notice board outside the Javits Center that displays two messages: proud to have been your immunization center and over 646,000 vaccines administered. But it’s the sign on the front doors that says it all: the Javits Center vaccination site is now closed.
Vaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines.
Pfizer is set to seek US permission for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying on Thursday that another injection within 12 months could significantly boost immunity and possibly help ward off the latest disturbing mutant of the coronavirus.
Mayor Bill de Blasio this week unveiled a plan that would help jumpstart academic success for all New York City students.
Fans have been banned from the postponed pandemic Tokyo Olympics, which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Thursday after meeting with the IOC and Japanese organizers.
The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million on Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant.
The Americas’ leading infectious disease expert says about 99.2% of recent deaths from COVID-19 in the United States involved unvaccinated people. And Dr Anthony Fauci says it’s really sad and tragic that most of them are preventable and preventable.
New York Chief Justice Janet DiFiore and some relatives received COVID-19 tests from the state at her private residence on Long Island last summer after a family member tested positive, said a responsible for the state court.
The state of emergency in New York City may have ended, but the state Department of Health remains cautious about the spread of COVID-19.
On the same day the state of emergency expired, the DOH re-enacted some emergency regulations that would allow the agency and local health departments to respond quickly should another spike in COVID cases occur, such as its Surge and Flex strategy and requiring masks in public for unvaccinated people.
The labor shortage is a combination of several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, a change in the economy and changes in the demographics of the workforce, experts say.
In addition to stimulus checks of $ 1,400 and monthly child tax credit payments, the US bailout offers another big benefit to those eligible for unemployment assistance this year: free health care.
A monument honoring the efforts of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic will change location after residents of Battery Park City were unhappy with where it was originally to be built.
With the economy growing rapidly as the pandemic reopens, many employers are increasingly desperate to hire. Yet the evidence suggests that as a group, the unemployed do not feel the same urgency to take a job.
Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson will be giving a big homecoming concert in New York City, scheduled to celebrate the city’s post-COVID reopening.
Yes, but not as much as if you had both doses. Experts recommend getting the full vaccine, especially with the emergence of disturbing coronavirus mutations such as the delta variant first identified in India.
Customers who wish to drink wine, dine, and relax listening to live music at City Winerys flagship restaurant in New York City must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter. But this is not required at most other dining establishments in the city. And this is not necessary at other City Winery sites in the United States.
If City Winery tried to do such a thing at their premises in Atlanta and Nashville, we wouldn’t have to do anything because so many people are fundamentally against it, CEO Michael Dorf said.
New York, New Jersey, and several businesses across the country offer incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks, and discounts.
As of Monday, there were 2,103,804 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 43,011 deaths, according to state data.
