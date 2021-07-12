American Red Cross faces severe blood shortage, offers incentives to donors





LANSING, Michigan. The American Red Cross is appealing for donors as it continues to experience a severe blood shortage and offers an incentive to encourage people to donate blood. The American Red Cross urges donors of all blood groups, especially Group O and those who donate platelets, to make an appointment. More than 1,000 additional blood donations are needed every day to meet current demand, according to the Red Cross. They say the demand is due to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of trauma and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries. As a thank you to donors who help replenish the blood and platelet supply, anyone who donates blood through July 31 will receive a $ 10 Amazon.com gift card via email and also receive entry. automatic for a chance to win gasoline for a year. Those who donate in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knotts Berry Farm. You can make an appointment to donate blood or platelets using the Red Cross blood donation app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733- 2767) or by activating the blood donation skill on any Alexa Echo. apparatus. Here is a list of the next blood donation opportunities July 16-31: Allegan County: Allegan 07/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Auditorium Griswold, 401, rue Hubbard 07/22/2021: 12:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1290 32nd ST Kent County: Grand Rapids 7/19/2021: 11:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Thornapple Covenant, 6595 Cascade Rd SE Big city 7/21/2021: 11:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Hanley Reformed Christian Church, O-372 Jackson St Comstock Park 7/27/2021: 11:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., English Hills Terrace, 5179 West River Drive NE Big city 7/27/2021: 12:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., RiverTown Crossings, 3700 Rivertown Pkwy Grand Rapids 7/28/2021: 11:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Central Reformed Church, 10 College Ave NE Caledonia 7/29/2021: 12:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Caledonia Christian Reformed Church, 9957 Cherry Valley Ave SE Grand Rapids 7/29/2021: 2:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., American Legion Post 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW Ottawa County: Grand Havre 7/16/2021: 10:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Avenue Holland 7/16/2021: 11:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Central Park Reformed Church, 614 Myrtle Ave Grand Havre 07/19/2021: 11:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Loutit District Library, 407 Ave Columbus Holland 7/19/2021: 10:00 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 517 West 32nd Street Hudsonville 7/21/2021: 10:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Hudsonville Congregational United Church of Christ, 4950 32nd Ave Holland 7/22/2021: 11:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Central Wesleyan Church, 446 W. 40th Street 7/23/2021: 10:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Faith Christian Reformed Church, 85 West 26th Zeeland 7/23/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. City Ministries on a Hill, 100 Pine Street Grand Havre 07/26/2021: 12:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Second Christian Reformed Church, 2021 Sheldon Road Zeeland 07/26/2021: 11:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Haven Christian Reformed Church, 541 Alice St Holland 07/27/2021: 12:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Harlem Reformed Church, 6854 144th Avenue 7/28/2021: 11:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Midtown Center, 96 W 15th St Jenison 07/29/2021: 11:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Fairway Christian Reformed Church, 1165 44th st Grand Havre 07/30/2021: 9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive Holland 07/30/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue

