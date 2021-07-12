Ray Ozzies’ new startup raises millions for 5G connectivity





Tech entrepreneur Ray Ozzie in 2014 (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu) AP / Associated press Ray Ozzies Lotus Notes software arrived just in time to catch the boom in corporate email in the 1980s. Today, the entrepreneur and former Microsoft chief software architect has raised funds for his latest startup. , Wireless blues, which is trying to catch up with the 5G market at an early stage. The Boston-based company said on Monday it had raised $ 22 million in new funding from venture capital firms Sequoia Capital and XYZ Venture Capital, as well as former Stripe chief Lachy Groom and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Blues Wireless sells a $ 49 printed circuit board, dubbed the Notecard, which customers can add to all kinds of equipment to collect data through a connection to 5G wireless networks. The device could be used to add the capability of remote monitoring of a rooftop HVAC system or irrigation equipment in an agricultural field, for example. Wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile have rolled out 5G networks in recent years to provide connection speeds 10 to 100 times faster than older networks. But 5G also allows many more connections to each cell wirelessly, opening the door to the collection of data from sensors connected to all kinds of machines, a trend called the Internet of Things or IoT. The 5G IoT device market could reach $ 10 billion by 2030, according to a report from last year by McKinsey. This sparked a race to offer connectivity devices like Blues Wirelesss Notecard. Operators are also developing IoT offerings, with tech companies like Qualcomm and Ericsson and other startups like EdgeQ and Particle. Ozzie is optimistic that the Blues gear will proliferate despite the competition. This funding, combined with our world-class team and investors, will help accelerate our progress towards connecting billions of remote client assets to the cloud, he said in a statement. The company initially raised $ 11 million in March 2020 from investors, including Gates. Ozzie sold his two previous startups to Microsoft, Groove Networks in 2005 and Talko in 2015. Ozzie spent nearly six years at Microsoft as Chief Software Architect, starting in 2005 when Gates stepped down from the role to focus on his founding. Aaron Pressman can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on twitter @ampressman.

