Five Ways Small Businesses Can Protect Against Cyber ​​Security Threats

NOTICE: Some companies mistakenly think their business is too small to be the target of cybersecurity threats. Unfortunately, it is not the case. Small businesses are just as exposed to cyber threats as large businesses.

In fact, cybersecurity threats have intensified since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the reality of working from home that follows. In the year to June 2020, the National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC) recorded more than 350 cybersecurity incidents in New Zealand.

The New Zealand stock exchange was hit by a major cyberattack last year. Another cyberattack hit the Waikato District Health Board (DHB) in May, in which sensitive patient health information was withheld by hackers.

The recent Kaseya ransomware attack also affected schools and kindergartens in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* DHB refuse to disclose information about cybersecurity systems

* 350 cyberattacks against New Zealand last year, a third by state-sponsored exploitation groups

* Cyberattack: Government does not consider making ransom payment a cyberattack an offense – Minister

* New product assesses corporate cybersecurity to inform insurance costs



At a time when cyber attacks have become more targeted and prevalent in the country, small business owners need to understand the vulnerability of their business to such attacks. Unmanaged cyber risks can expose small businesses to an endless multitude of vulnerabilities without the necessary resources that can help them identify, prevent and respond to an attack.

Here are five different ways small businesses can protect themselves against cyber threats:

Provide employee training

Insider threats are a major cause of vulnerabilities in the world of cybersecurity.

Employees can negligently or maliciously grant access to corporate networks to cybercriminals. It is imperative for small businesses to educate every employee on how to protect valuable data while having them sign the company’s information policy.

Mika Baumeister / Unsplash A little thought and some investment in cyber resilience can help small businesses escape cyber attacks and the damage that comes with them.

To prevent employee-initiated attacks, companies can frequently remind them to install software updates, use strong passwords, protect passwords from disclosure, and refrain from opening attachments from people they don’t know or expect.

Every employee should be trained on the steps to take in the event of a cybersecurity incident and how to handle business information at home or in the office.

Small businesses should remember that cyber vigilant employees can be their best protection against information security threats.

Enable data encryption

Small businesses should make sure to enable encryption on their network and to encrypt data sent or stored online. Encryption allows businesses to protect data while converting it into a passcode before the data is sent over the Internet.

With this practice, it becomes more difficult for hackers and thieves to destroy, steal or tamper with data.

Simon O’Connor / Tips Encryption allows businesses to protect data by converting it to a passcode before the data is sent over the Internet.

Businesses can enable network encryption through their router settings or by installing a VPN (Virtual Private Network) solution on their device when using a public network. The VPN tunnel makes it almost impossible for intruders to access business information. Secure Sockets Layer VPN is one of the most common data encryption mechanisms used by websites to protect important user data.

Perform a cybersecurity risk assessment

The digital landscape has exposed small businesses to new critical vulnerabilities and cyber risks. Assessing these risks has become more important than ever for businesses to properly manage them and guard against cybersecurity threats.

Cyber ​​risk assessment is the assessment of potential business risks that could compromise the security of their business systems, networks and information. Identifying these risks can help companies formulate a plan to address security gaps.

Cashew nuts / Supplied In the year to June 2020, the National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC) recorded more than 350 cybersecurity incidents in New Zealand.

While risk assessments can be performed on any process, function, or application within an organization, no company can realistically perform a risk assessment on everything. Thus, companies must develop an operational framework suited to the complexity, scope and size of their organization.

This can help companies create and act on a risk assessment schedule based on the sensitivity of information and the criticality of business segments.

Keep software and hardware up to date

To prevent cyber attacks, small businesses need to make sure their antivirus software, hardware, and other security measures are up to date.

Businesses can schedule their operating system and security software to update automatically, as these updates can include critical security upgrades for recent attacks and viruses.

Each software update usually adds or strengthens fixes that close coding loopholes that hackers and intruders may pass through. Equally important is a hardware firewall between the Internet and the computer.

A firewall functions as a gatekeeper for all outgoing and inbound traffic. While firewalls can transparently protect internal corporate networks, it is essential to update these firewalls as often as security updates and patches are released for the same. Businesses should install a firewall on all of their portable business devices.

Think about cyber insurance

In an era where the sophistication and frequency of cyber attacks have increased, purchasing cyber insurance policies has become the need of the hour for businesses.

While business owners often overlook the need for cyber insurance, they end up suffering huge financial losses when faced with cyber attacks and data breaches.

Cyber ​​insurance helps businesses recover those losses after a data breach while paying for costs like lost revenue, business interruption, legal fees, property damage, forensic analysis, and relationship expenses. public.

In fact, cyber insurance providers can also protect businesses long before a breach occurs by connecting them to cyber resources that help businesses learn about data security best practices, cyber risks, and planning. of incident response.

CDC / Unsplash To prevent employee-initiated attacks, companies can frequently remind them to install software updates, use strong passwords, and refrain from opening email attachments from people they don’t know. not or that they do not wait.

When looking for cyber insurance, businesses should look for trusted providers with a proven track record of helping businesses understand and calculate their cyber risk, and then deliver personalized insurance policies.

With cyber attacks hitting the headlines every day, small businesses shouldn’t overlook the importance of cybersecurity and embrace these safe ways to protect their business.

A little thought and some investment in cyber resilience and cybersecurity infrastructure can help small businesses escape cyber attacks and the resulting damage with much ease.

Kunal Sawhney is Managing Director of the Kalkine Group