Biotech IPO Stampede Continues With Five Other Companies





The 2021 IPO rush continues with five more companies aiming to trade on the stock exchange. Therapeutic Tenaya Hot on the heels of a $ 106 million Series C financing round, Tenaya Therapeutics Focused on Heart Disease filed a $ 100 million initial public offering. Based in South San Francisco, Tenaya Therapeutics advances a gene therapy program for heart disease. The company’s main program is MYBPC3, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy targeting genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy caused by a mutation in the MYBPC3 gene. MYBPC3 is intended for both adults and pediatric patients. The candidate for gene therapy is currently in studies preparing an application for a new investigational drug. Tenaya is also developing a second AAV gene therapy that involves its internally discovered muscle-specific micro-peptide, dubbed DWORF, which impacts the SERCA pathway. The company believes the therapy has potential as a treatment for patients with genetic cardiomyopathies due to specific mutations as well as for more widespread heart failure populations. Tenaya plans to list on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TNYA. Rani Therapeutic With a new CEO in placeCalifornia-based Rani Therapeutics is considering listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RANI. The company filed for a $ 100 million IPO last week, according to Renaissance Capital. Rani Therapeutic is developing the RainPill capsule, a robotic pill that has the potential to deliver a biologic into the gut via a soluble needle. The RainPill capsule is intended to replace subcutaneous and intravenous injections. The goal is to deliver the biologic drug into the inner walls of the intestines to take advantage of the vascularized region. The belief is that the drug will have a more effective impact through this delivery mechanism. Last month, Rani appointed former vice president of strategy Talat Imran as CEO. Talat Imran replaces Mir Imran, founder and former CEO of the company, who will become executive chairman of the company’s board of directors. Therapeutic Omega Flagship Pioneering Therapeutic Omega filed for its IPO with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission last week. The company aims to raise $ 100 million and will be listed on the Nasdaq under the stock symbol OMGA. Omega, based in Cambridge, Mass., Is coming out of a $ 126 million Series C financing round. The company’s primary epigenomic controller candidate is OTX-2002, a potential treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma. OTX-2002 is designed to specifically control the expression of the c-myc oncogene (MYC). In preclinical models of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), OTX-2002 strongly down-regulated MYC expression, a finding that has historically escaped many previous therapeutic attempts and approaches. Immune Six months after raising $62 million in a Series B funding round, Immuneering Corporation intends to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol IMRX, Renaissance Capital reported. Bay State-based Immuneering filed a $ 100 million IPO application last week. Immune Proprietary disease suppression technology aims to develop drugs that stop or reverse disease signals on multiple relevant genes. The company’s primary research program is IMM-1-104, a highly selective double MEK inhibitor developed for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors harboring mutant RAS tumors. MaxCyte Based in Maryland MaxCyte, a commercial cellular engineering company, aims to raise $ 100 million on the Nasdaq. The company went public under the stock symbol MXCT. MaxCyte is currently listed on the London Stock Exchange.

